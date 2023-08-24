'Up the Wahs' One NZ change name for NRL season

One NZ (formally Vodafone) has changed their network name to ‘UpTheWahs’ for the rugby league season.

If you’re with the network provider One NZ (formally Vodafone), then no you definitely aren’t seeing things – the provider has switched things up with a makeshift ‘Up The Wahs’ network name for the rugby league season.

Spokesperson Conor Roberts said they’ve branded everyone's cellphone network to “show support for the boys” as One NZ has been a sponsor of the New Zealand Warriors since 1999.

For many customers who may not understand the ‘Up The Wahs’ slogan, Roberts said “It’s a light-hearted way of saying ‘go the Warriors’. Up the Wahs is taking over Aotearoa.”

“It’s a good learning opportunity to fiind out what ‘Up The Wahs’ means as well as a bit of support. One NZ has been a sponsor of the Warriors for a couple of decades now, so we’re massive fans and it is definitely our year,” he said.

One NZ is planning to maintain the ‘Up The Wahs’ name change “until they (the Warriors) win the grand final”. When asked what would happen if they don’t win Roberts said it would eventually be switched back.

“We’ll eventually switch it off sometime this year, but we'll keep it up as long as they go and are hopefully through to the final.”

Stuff For One NZ members who can’t see the new banner, Roberts suggested switching your phone off and on again.

The Warriors recently recorded a memorable win for the season as they defeated the Manly Sea Eagles 29-22 last Friday and for the first time in 21 years they’ve won six games in a row.

One NZ CEO Jason Paris posted a picture of the ‘Up The Wahs’ cellphone banner with the caption “#UpTheWahs @NZWarriors” on Thursday morning in support.

If you’re a One NZ member and ‘Up The Wahs’ isn’t showing Roberts suggested switching your phone off and on again to bring up the support message.