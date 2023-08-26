Warriors coach Andrew Webster aims to come up with plan for finals footy

Now the goal of being a top four team has been achieved, Warriors coach Andrew Webster and his coaches will turn attentions to how they manage next weekend’s game against the Dolphins.

The 18-6 win over the Dragons at Mt Smart Stadium on Friday night confirmed that the Warriors would finish in the top four on the ladder for the first time since 2007.

They’ll play either the Panthers or the Broncos in the first week of the finals, but before then have to negotiate the trip to Suncorp Stadium to play the Dolphins.

With nothing on the line, Webster needs to weigh up which players he’ll rest and which ones will get minutes and he said that’s a process he’ll now go through.

“I hate looking ahead and it is a part of my job to stay in the present, look at the now and then what’s coming ahead,” Webster said.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Warriors’ Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad attacks the Dragons defence in the win over the Dragons.

“I really want to get with the coaches, have a chat and see how we’re going to attack it.

“To be a top four team is unbelievable, but I feel like in the changing room the boys really want more.

“We’ll work out what the best plan to go about that is, but as far as our style of play goes, the way we defend and attack and what we want to achieve, nothing will change there.

“We’ll tidy things up and we’ll get better, but how we attack other things, we’ll work that out tomorrow and the next day.”

Shaun Johnson could be given the week off as he’s been nursing a sore quad for the last few weeks and with the immense work load from Addin Fonua-Blake for each game, he also might benefit from skipping a week.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak could also be preserved for the finals and Ed Kosi given a run, while captain Tohu Harris and Wayde Egan are others who might do with a break.

It won’t be until Tuesday when the team to play the Dolphins is named that all will be revealed, but Webster and his assistants have plenty to mull over before then.

As for the win over the Dragons, Webster felt it was a big improvement over their recent performances.

“I thought the boys defended unbelievable, that was the best part of our game,” he said.

“We weren’t disciplined a lot of times and we let them out of their own end and didn’t build any pressure.

“But they scored a try from a kick, not from breaking us down and I never thought they looked like doing that.

“I’m really proud of the boys tonight and top four, that’s an unbelievable achievement for the club and the whole club should be really proud.

"We’ve got another goal now and we’ve got to move on pretty quick, but we will enjoy the fact that we’re a top four team.”

Meanwhile, Webster said they’ll know the severity of Luke Metcalf’s injury in the next few days.

The five-eighth left the game early in the second half with a hamstring injury and looked concerned as he walked off the field.

“We don’t know how bad it is,” Webster said.

“He went to make a tackle and he felt it. It’s not the one he’s done in the past, it’s the other side and it’s the first time he’s done that one.

“So if there’s anything good out of a bad situation, that’s probably good news.

“We won’t know any more until the scans and we’ll wait for the swelling to go down before we do that.”