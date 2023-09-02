NRL: Warriors' winning streak over as second-stringers beaten 34-10 by Dolphins

Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Warriors fought back but it was too little, too late in Brisbane.

At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane: Dolphins 34 (Jack Bostock 8min, Sean O’Sullivan 24min, Isaiya Katoa 26min, Jamayne Isaako 40min, Max Plath 66min, Kenny Bromwich 79min tries; Jamayne Isaako 5 goals) Warriors 10 (Freddy Lussick 58min, Marcelo Montoya 60min tries; Adam Pompey goal). HT: 22-0

The Warriors will go into the NRL finals with their winning streak over after their second-string side were put to the sword by the Dolphins in Brisbane on Saturday evening.

With the chance to match their club record of eight-straight victories, it was instead a first defeat in 64 days for Andrew Webster’s side, who were thrashed 34-10 in front of a loud, pro-Warriors crowd of around 35,000 at Suncorp Stadium.

They could potentially be back there next weekend for a qualifying final against the Brisbane Broncos, but having now been confirmed in fourth place on the ladder, they will have to wait a few more hours to have their fate confirmed, as if the Panthers beat the Cowboys then the Warriors will instead be headed for Penrith.

Webster had opted to rest half a dozen key players from the final-round contest – captain Tohu Harris (nursing a lower back injury), along with Shaun Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Wayde Egan and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak. And their absence perhaps highlighted just how crucial they are to the cause.

Against Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins side who hadn’t won since round 19 (the round the Warriors’ winning run started), and will finish either 13th or 14th, the greener-tinged Warriors found the nothing-to-lose hosts too hot to handle in a sizzling 22-0 first half.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Marata Niukore looks to break away from Jesse Bromwich in the Warriors’ defeat to the Dolphins in Brisbane.

The comeback was on midway through the second stanza, as the gallant visitors stayed in the fight, and showed clear signs of what they’re about in 2023.

Freddy Lussick dived over from dummy half to open the Warriors’ account in the 58th minute, then they went back-to-back in stunning 80-metre style, as Josh Curran sliced through then linked with Adam Pompey, who put Marcelo Montoya away to finish.

But any thoughts of a comeback were put to bed when fresh-on-the-field Paul Roache – one of two debutants off the interchange bench, along with Kalani Going – put on a tip tackle, and the Dolphins worked upfield and cashed in via Max Plath, off a fine Kodi Nikorima offload.

It was the former Warriors playmaker who was to the fore in that blistering first 40, where the Dolphins operated with around 60% possession and had a whopping 10 linebreaks to nil, and showed their cards with a wonderful long-range eighth-minute opener finished by Jack Bostock.

A Ronald Volkman 40-20 attempt went out on the full and the Dolphins continued to pile on all the pressure, going back-to-back in the 24th and 26th minutes with big man Jarrod Wallace looking every bit a playmaker, and winger Jamayne Isaako scorching with every touch.

The big moment

The Dolphins’ fourth try, right on the stroke of halftime. Having just clung on moments prior, the Warriors were eyeing the sheds, only for the hosts to have other ideas, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow making a good break, then soon later Nikorima providing for Isaako to go 30 metres down the right touch past a valiant Curran, which all but sealed the match then and there at 22-0.

Match rating

7/10: It was mostly one-sided stuff, albeit with a mini comeback from this newly-steeled Warriors side, but it was eye-catching stuff, too. The Dolphins put on a show in the last match of their inaugural season, in what were perfect conditions.

MVP

Five-eighth Kodi Nikorima was instrumental for the Dolphins. The 29-year-old former Warrior controlled things well with his kicking game early, then was an absolute threat taking on the line, and was superb with his offloading and setting up of his team-mates, notching two try assists and five linebreak assists to go with his own linebreak and 76 metres.

The big picture

The result confirms the Warriors in fourth place on the ladder and means they will face the top-ranked side in their qualifying final next weekend. Their opponent will be decided later on Saturday night when Penrith host the North Queensland Cowboys, where a win for the Panthers would confirm the two-time reigning champions as minor premiers.