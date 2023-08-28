Warriors captain Tohu Harris reportedly set to miss Dolphins match and in doubt for NRL finals

Warriors captain Tohu Harris is reportedly battling a back injury on the eve of the club’s first NRL finals appearance since 2018.

Harris will miss the final match of the regular season against the Dolphins in Brisbane, according to AAP, who described the outlook on his injury as “less than positive, with his return date unclear”.

The inspirational leader played all 80 minutes and topped the tackle count for the Warriors in Friday night’s 18-6 victory over the Dragons before smiling and joking through the post-match media conference alongside his coach Andrew Webster.

But after jarring his back during the second half of the club’s seventh-straight victory – that cemented the Warriors a top-four spot in the NRL finals – Harris began suffering back symptoms on Saturday near the end of the team’s recovery session, according to the NZ Herald.

SENZ commentator Sam Hewat, who calls Warriors games, reported that “there are strong fears he will not be ready for finals”.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Warriors captain Tohu Harris played all 80 minutes against the Dragons but the back injury reportedly flared up the next day.

Not having Harris available for the finals would be a huge blow for the Warriors. The veteran has consistently been one of the Warriors' best players all season long, in addition to being the leader of the club.

Harris is not the only injury concern for the Warriors with Shaun Johnson’s halves partner Luke Metcalf leaving the field early in the second half on Friday night.

He’s also unlikely to be fit for the Dolphins clash, but that loss is offset by the timely return of Te Maire Martin who made a successful return from a broken leg in New South Wales Cup on Saturday.

Centre Rocco Berry also left the field after just 31 minutes with a knee complaint but Webster said he could have played on and it was more a precautionary measure.

Webster will name his squad for the Dolphins clash on Tuesday which will provide more clarity on the injury front.

If the currently fourth-placed Storm lost to the table-topping Broncos on Friday night, they would be no chance of overtaking the Warriors for third place, even if Wayne Bennett’s Dolphins upset the Warriors on Saturday.

A victory for the Broncos would also mean they would clinch the minor premiership and confirm a date with the Warriors, in Brisbane, in the opening week of the finals.