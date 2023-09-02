The fun and passion that Andrew Webster loves as excitement builds for the Warriors

Dylan Walker will captain in the NRL for the first time when he leads the Warriors against the Dolphins on Saturday.

NRL, round 27: Dolphins v Warriors. Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. When: Saturday, 5pm. Live coverage: Sky Sport 4, live updates on Stuff from 4:40pm.

The Warriors are flying towards the finals and loving every second of their resurgence after seasons of mediocrity which meant the club was largely forgotten in the public’s conscience.

That was not helped by the previous three NRL campaigns in which the Warriors were mostly based in Australia because of Covid-19’s impact. They didn’t finish higher than 10th and dropped to 15th last year.

But a full season based at their spiritual Auckland home, at Mt Smart, with a return to winning ways inspired by first-year coach Andrew Webster, and the Warriors are back in the spotlight, igniting belief among their long-suffering fans that something special could happen in 2023.

There were few believers when Webster got the job.

But Shaun Johnson’s sparkling return to form, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s spectacular finishes and curls, a certain catchphrase (yes, “up the Wahs”) and regular sellouts coloured by creative cardboard signs have been among the fun features of their best campaign in more than a decade.

They complete the regular season against the Dolphins in Brisbane on Saturday and a win will regain third spot before next weekend’s finals clash against either Brisbane or Penrith in Australia.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Webster is leading the Warriors back to the finals for the first time in five years.

The sporting public is hooked. Interest will only grow if the Warriors keep progressing in just their second finals campaign since their last grand final appearance in 2011.

Webster said the passion of the club’s fans is “on another level”.

“The country has been going nuts for about four to six weeks. It's been amazing. I'm really proud,” Webster said.

“I don't think I realised the responsibility at first. I'd known it was a one-nation team, but the enjoyment and how much it means to the whole country, and how the country gets behind us, I'm proud of that.

“I just want to stay consistent. I want to go after the opportunity and enjoy it along the way.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Warriors fans have been creative with signs, such as this in last Friday’s win over the Dragons.

That enjoyment among the coaches and players is clear, with smiles and belly laughs throughout this week’s media duties in Auckland. A cheerful Marcelo Montoya ended the session with an “up the Wahs”.

But the Warriors are about to enter the serious business of their first finals campaign since 2018, when they were eliminated in week one. They have won seven on the trot to confirm their first top-four finish since 2007.

“The group and the players deserve so much for how hard they've worked, how much they've connected and how they've bought in,” Webster said.

“It's fun coming to work every day. Winning is fun, I get that, but there was a period where we'd won one in five.

“I didn't see any anxiety or stress. I saw guys who bought in and stayed the course and stayed the distance.”

NRL top four points (matches played): Broncos 42 (24), Panthers 40 (23), Storm 38 (24), Warriors 38 (23).

They have the luxury of resting most of their stars against the 14th-placed Dolphins – there are several changes from last Friday’s 18-6 win over the Dragons at Mt Smart – and won’t know until Saturday night if they’re playing the Broncos or the Panthers next week.

Webster has named self-proclaimed “joker” Dylan Walker captain for Saturday night in Tohu Harris’ absence.

“He loves rugby league, he can talk about it, give you detail, he's a real educator and thinks about it deeply, then he can also break the ice with a joke and have fun,” Webster said.

“And he leads by his actions. He's the perfect leader for us this week.”

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Andrew Webster has named Dylan Walker the Warriors’ skipper against the Dolphins.

Whatever happens in the next two matches in Australia, the Warriors will have a home finals match in the coming weeks. It will be the hottest ticket in the country – at Eden Park or Mt Smart.

Walker said it was hard to look past the excitement, but he stressed they had to improve against the Dolphins after a dip in their performances throughout their winning run.

“I've got people back in Aussie going 'Wahs all day', hopping on the bandwagon,” Walker said.

“It's exciting, but we've still got jobs to do, and this weekend is no different.”

AT A GLANCE

Warriors: Taine Tuaupiki, Edward Kosi, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Ronald Volkman; Bunty Afoa, Freddy Lussick, Mitchell Barnett, Josh Curran, Marata Niukore, Dylan Walker (c). Interchange: Brayden Wiliame, Jackson Ford, Bayley Sironen, Tom Ale. Reserves: Kalani Going, Jacob Laban, Ben Farr, Zyon Maiu'u, Paul Roache.

Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Jamayne Isaako, Tesi Niu, Euan Aitken, Jack Bostock, Kodi Nikorima, Sean O'Sullivan; Jesse Bromwich (c), Harrison Graham, Mark Nicholls, Felise Kaufusi, Connelly Lemuelu, Kenneath Bromwich. Interchange: Jarrod Wallace, Isaiya Katoa, Max Plath, Herman Ese'ese. Reserves: Valynce Te Whare, Mason Teague, Brayden McGrady, Trai Fuller, Kurt Donoghoe.

Referee: Gerard Sutton