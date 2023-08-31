Dad who died in May was Warriors' most loyal fan

READER REPORT: I come from a rugby league-mad family.

My father and uncle both played and coached league, and my childhood memories are of Saturday league games and the celebration or commiseration that followed each game in the league clubrooms.

Watching the Kiwis play was the ultimate experience, but the games were so infrequent, and there were large periods of time with no games to watch.

Then the Warriors joined the NRL competition in 1995. We, as a family, were ecstatic! Our lives were complete!

Many new player crushes developed (Sean Hoppe, Dean Bell, and Logan Swann in the early years). Shaun Johnson (the GOAT) in later years.

Rhonda Peters/Supplied Rhonda Peters' father loved the Warriors.

Dad had season tickets and would sit with his notebook keeping stats on tries, penalties and conversions. He donated Warriors memorabilia to Sir Peter Leitch's museum, and was the most loyal of fans.

But the Warriors have sometimes been a hard team to follow. They have been near the bottom of the table, beaten those at the top, and been demolished by teams much lower than them.

Inconsistency was the Warriors label for a long time. They were coach killers.

This year, the pendulum has swung, and coach Andrew Webster has brought out the best in each of his players. The country is behind them, and tickets are rarer than hens' teeth. Finally, rugby league is cool.

My league-mad Dad passed away in May, and he won't be here to see them win their first grand final. Sir Peter Leitch kindly prepared a video for his funeral in recognition of his dedication to the sport.

If the Warriors make the final, my sister and I are planning to go and wear as much of Dad's Warriors gear as we physically can. So look out for two crazy Warriors fans in the stands in Sydney on October 1.