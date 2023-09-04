'We're not friends this week': Ivan Cleary's quip about Warriors coach Andrew Webster's Penrith return

Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Warriors fought back but it was too little, too late in Brisbane.

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary is ready to welcome his former assistant Andrew Webster back to Penrith with the Warriors – but has issued a friendly warning ahead of the NRL finals.

The Warriors – who rested a bunch of frontliners in their 34-10 loss to the Dolphins on Saturday with one eye on the playoffs – finished fourth in the NRL season standings and will face the Panthers – minor premiers for the last three years –on Saturday in a qualifying final at Penrith’s BlueBet stadium.

Before joining the Warriors for his first NRL head coaching role, Webster spent three seasons with Penrith as an assistant-coach and was Ivan Cleary’s able assistant for the Panthers’ 2021 and 2022 NRL grand final triumphs.

Now, Webster is a leading contender for Dally M coach of the year, but while Cleary is pleased at his former charge’s progress, there will be no favours next weekend.

“It’s a great performance by Webby, and the Warriors,’’ Cleary, who coached the Warriors from 2000 to 2002 and coached them from 2006-11, said at a press conference after Penrith’s 44-12 win over the Cowboys on Saturday night to clinch the J T Giltinan Shield minor premiership for the third time in four years.

Getty Images Warriors coach Andrew Webster (L) and his former Panthers mentor Ivan Cleary will put friendship ahead of their NRL finals series match in Penrith.

He said it was “fantastic’’ to see the Warriors in the final, and was “great for the game’’, but quipped that he and Webster “aren’t going to be friends next week”.

Cleary’s son Nathan, the Panthers’ co-captain, grew up watching the Warriors when father Ivan was coaching them.

The New South Wales and Kangaroos scrumhalf said the New Zealand side had been “really impressive the whole year”.

“I think they've fond their style, and stuck to it. They’ve got a lot of players in their team that are playing really well, led by Shaun Johnson and Tohu Harris.

“It’s very tough opposition, but something we are looking forward to.’’

The Warriors lost 18-6 to the Panthers at Magic Weekend in Brisbane in May.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Marata Niukore attempts to break free of the Dolphins defence. The Kiwis second rower will be a key figure in the Warriors’ finals campaign.

Webster is hopeful the Warriors will have captain Tohu Harris back for the Penrith clash after the Kiwis loose forward rested against the Dolphins.

The Panthers and Warriors took contrasting approaches to their final round matches on Saturday.

While Webster gave Harris time off to get over his back niggle and rested Johnson, Addin Fonua-Blake, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Wayde Egan and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak from the Dolphins game, the Panthers fielded most of their big guns against the Cowboys.

Both Webster and stand-in captain Dylan Walker insisted the Warriors’ confidence had not been undermined by the Dolphins defeat after seven successive wins.

Walker believed the confidence engendered earlier could help the Warriors go deep into the finals series.

“We’ve got a group that believe in each other,’’ he said.

NRL PHOTOS Warriors fans at the Dolphins game in Brisbane.

Webster believed Kiwis standoff Te Maire Martin, who played his first game against the Dolphins since fracturing his left fibula in April, would be better for the match play as the finals stretch looms.

“I thought there were some really good touches from Te Maire. He was always going to a bit rusty, but there was a nice pass to Josh Curran for a line break.

“It was a perfect hit-out for him. He will have so much confidence this week now that one is out of the way, as opposed to coming in a playoff game not having had a hit-out.”