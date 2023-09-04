Why the Warriors are charging $49 to pre-register for NRL finals tickets

Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Warriors fought back but it was too little, too late in Brisbane.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George says a $49 registration fee to join a queue-jumping pre-sale window for home NRL finals tickets is in response to huge customer demand.

With the Warriors' bandwagon brimming, George said the club was inundated with phone calls from fans trying anything they could to secure tickets to the club’s first home finals match since 2008.

That could happen as soon as the weekend after next (September 16-17) if the fourth-placed Warriors lose to minor premiers Penrith on Saturday night, although the NRL won’t yet publicly confirm the Auckland venue as the club’s traditional home Mt Smart Stadium, or Eden Park with its greater capacity.

If the Warriors topple the Panthers, they get the following weekend off, before hosting a preliminary final on the weekend of September 23-24.

With the Warriors dramatically turning around their fortunes under rookie head coach Andrew Webster in 2023, the sold-out signs have regularly gone up at Mt Smart as home games have become the hottest ticket in town. A home finals match will field even bigger demand.

Club members are already eligible for the pre-sale window as part of their season membership and do not have to pay the $49 fee for Finals FastPass – effectively a temporary membership that delivers priority ticketing benefits.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Warriors fans who are not members can pay the $49 registration fee to jump the queue into the members’ pre-sale.

George also stressed the newly created Finals FastPass was not compulsory for fans wanting tickets to the Warriors’ home playoff match. For those who desperately want to be there and who weren’t members, it was their best option to ensure they wouldn’t miss out.

“Our club is being inundated with phone calls about tickets to the finals,” George said.

“We’re having a lot of people ring up trying to work out how to get that and it’s a bit too late to sign up now to be a member for $299, so we’ve created one that gives people an opportunity to be involved in that pre-sale as a non-ticketed member.”

Finals FastPass is essentially a short-term membership that allowed fans to join the pre-sale window, George said.

With the supply and demand curve meeting the Warriors bandwagon, the biggest drawback with the Finals FastPass is that it doesn’t technically guarantee tickets, however, it does dramatically increase the chances of securing them, especially if the NRL takes the match to Eden Park.

“We’re actually trying to help people by saying ‘here’s a way that you can get tickets’.

“And yes it does cost money because other people have paid $300 for the same privilege,” George said.

Composite/Getty Images Warriors scrumhalf Shaun Johnson (L) will oppose the Panthers' Nathan Cleary in a NRL qualifying final in Penrith.

“This is the finals.”

Part of the Finals FastPass conditions is that fans will be able to purchase a limit of six to eight tickets per account (venue dependent).

As to which venue will host the playoff match, an NRL spokesperson told Stuff on Monday that the weeks two and three finals schedule would not be revealed until after Sunday night’s second elimination final between the Knights and the Raiders.

A frustrated George could not say whether the venue for the Warriors’ next finals match would be Mt Smart, at a capacity of just under 25,000, or Eden Park, which holds around 45,000.

When it comes to finals matches, the NRL decides where games will be played and takes the gate revenue, then pays each of the clubs involved a participation fee.