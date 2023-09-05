Shaun Johnson scoops Simon Mannering Medal as triple winner at Warrior awards

Shaun Johnson wins the Simon Mannering medal at the 2023 Warriors season awards at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland.

Shaun Johnson’s stellar 2023 season has been capped with three awards including the Warriors’ highest accolade – the Simon Mannering Medal – at the club’s 29th annual awards.

Johnson was also judged by his peers as the players’ player of the year and won the People’s Choice award voted by the public.

The triple sweep – at the Viaduct Events Centre in Auckland on Monday night – comes five days out from Johnson celebrating his 33rd birthday on the same day the Warriors meet Penrith in their first NRL finals match in five years.

In winning the premier award, Johnson emulates the great Stacey Jones, the only other halfback to receive the accolade in the club’s history when he was honoured in 1997.

Also rated as a strong chance to win the prestigious Dally M Medal as the NRL’s player of the year, Johnson has been in sublime form throughout his first season back home since the 2018 season.

He was on the field for all but 22 minutes of a possible 1842 minutes in the first 23 games of the campaign before being rested for Saturday’s final regular season match against the Dolphins.

Sky Sport Shaun Johnson and Dallin Watane-Zelezniak both scored a pair of tries in the victory over the Dolphins in June.

He’s the competition’s fifth highest points-scorer this year with 176 including eight tries, his best season tally since he scored 10 tries in 2016.

Johnson has more try assists than any other player with a career-best 27 plus 24 linebreak assists, 16 line break involvements, 10 line breaks and 38 tackles breaks.He has dominated kicking statistics with the most kick metres (11,866) and most kicks (383) while he is a close second for most attacking kicks (190) and one off the top for most short drop-outs with 25.

Yet it was Johnson’s defensive efforts including his kick-chase which won plaudits from his teammates and coaching staff alike. He has made a career-high 433 tackles so far at an effective tackling rate of 92 per cent, the best he has ever achieved.

He became only the fifth player to appear in 200 NRL matches for the Warriors while he also reached his 250th career appearance and was the first player to top 1000 points for the club. He also re-signed with the Warriors for the 2024 season.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Shaun Johnson of the Warriors and NBA Basketball player Steven Adams after the Warriors’ game against Manly at Mt Smart Stadium.

The other nominees for the Simon Mannering Medal and the players’ player of the year award were of the highest calibre; fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, prop Addin Fonua-Blake and captain Tohu Harris have all had exceptional seasons as well.

As well as the player awards, Johnson was also a nominee for the NRL club man of the year accolade along with Nicoll-Klokstad, Marcelo Montoya and Watene-Zelezniak. That honour went to Nicoll-Klokstad for his efforts in his first season back with the club.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, pictured scoring against the Dragons, won the Warriors’ club man of the year award.

The rookie of year award had a field of Taine Tuaupiki, Ronald Volkman, Ali Leiataua and Demitric Sifakula with fullback Tuaupiki honoured after making five appearances during the season.

Volkman was voted the New South Wales Cup players’ player of the year ahead of Kalani Going, Setu Tu and Paul Roache.

The nominees for the overall New South Wales Cup player of the year award were Going, Volkman, Tuaupiki and Setu Tu with Going, who made his NRL debut on Saturday, taking out the title.

Vying for the New South Wales Cup team man of the year were Sifakula, Roache, Going and Ali Leiataua. Leiataua and Sifakula were joint winners.

Warriors 2023 season awards

New South Wales Cup Players’ Player of the Year | Ronald Volkman

New South Wales Cup Player of the Year | Kalani Going

New South Wales Team man of the Year | Ali Leiataua and Demitric Sifakula

People’s Choice | Shaun Johnson

NRL Rookie of the Year | Taine Tuaupiki

NRL Clubman of the Year | Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

NRL Players’ Player of the Year | Shaun Johnson

Simon Mannering Medal | Shaun Johnson