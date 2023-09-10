Warriors to face NRL's hottest team, Newcastle Knights, in first home final since 2008

The Warriors will welcome the hottest team in the NRL to Auckland next weekend as they look to keep their season alive.

Their first home finals match in 15 years against the Newcastle Knights will be played at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart at 6.05pm on Saturday night, which will be welcome news to players and fans who were worried it could be moved to Eden Park.

Without injured halfback Shaun Johnson, the fourth-placed Warriors were no match for the first-placed Penrith Panthers in Sydney in their qualifying final on Saturday night, going down 32-6 at BlueBet Stadium.

Matt King/Getty Images The Warriors are now in sudden-death mode after losing their NRL qualifying final against the Penrith Panthers.

That left them lining up either the Newcastle Knights or the Canberra Raiders in a home elimination final, with the identity of their opponent not confirmed until those two teams met on Sunday afternoon.

The clash between the fifth-placed Knights – on a nine-match winning streak – and the eighth-placed Raiders – who had won just two of their last seven – loomed as a mismatch, but that proved not to be the case, with Canberra first taking a 16-6 halftime lead, then coming from 28-16 down to force extra time.

The Knights ultimately prevailed 30-28 at the end of the thriller at McDonald Jones Stadium, but will have an extra 10 minutes in their legs and will have a shorter turnaround as well as trans-Tasman travel to deal with during the week ahead.

They will nevertheless fly to Auckland having extended their winning streak to 10 matches and will be looking to crash the Warriors’ party and book themselves a place in a preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium the following weekend.

The other elimination final in Melbourne is set to be played on Friday night will pit the third-placed Storm – beaten 26-0 by the second-placed Broncos last Friday – against the seventh-placed Sydney Roosters – who twice came from behind to beat the sixth-placed Cronulla Sharks 13-12 on Saturday night in the only upset of the first finals weekend.

The winner of that match will play the Panthers in the second preliminary final, though Penrith, the two-time defending champions and minor premiers, will take some stopping on the back of their first-up finals display.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster is confident Johnson will return against the Knights after missing the Panthers match with a tight calf, describing it as a day-to-day situation. Captain Tohu Harris will be free to play as he was only fined after being put on report for a crusher tackle on Luke Garner.

The Warriors and Knights have met twice this season, with the Warriors winning 20-12 in round one when they met at Sky Stadium in Wellington at the start of March and the Knights getting revenge when they won 34-24 at home just over a month later.

With a crowd in excess of 25,000 expected at Mt Smart, the Warriors will have plenty of support as they look to keep their season going another week, with their own seven-match winning streak that ended when they rested key men against the Dolphins in the final round of the regular season still fresh in their minds.

The Warriors’ last home finals match was in 2008 – a 30-13 elimination final win over the Sydney Roosters – while they’ve only ever had two others – a loss to the Parramatta Eels in 2007 and a win over the Raiders in 2002. They were home team against the Sharks in a preliminary final in 2002, but were forced to play that match in Sydney.

Tickets for Saturday’s match go on sale to members on Monday and to the public on Tuesday.

NRL finals – week two

Friday, 9.50pm [NZ time]: Melbourne Storm v Sydney Roosters; AAMI Park, Melbourne

Winner to play Penrith Panthers in preliminary final

Saturday, 6.05pm: Warriors v Newcastle Knights; Go Media Stadium Mt Smart, Auckland

Winner to play Brisbane Broncos in preliminary final