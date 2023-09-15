Warriors 'can feel the hype' as they prepare for home NRL semifinal against Newcastle Knights

Johnson opened up about the work he's been putting in behind the scenes with his performance coach.

NRL finals, week two: Warriors v Knights; Where: Go Media Stadium Mt Smart; When: Saturday, 6.05pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff

Marcelo Montoya can feel the hype, as he prepares for his first home NRL finals match with the Warriors.

So too can Mitch Barnett, who will be up against his former club, the Newcastle Knights, at Mt Smart on Saturday evening, with a place in a preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos on the line.

And the same goes for Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, who believes he is getting closer to living the dream he envisioned when he first joined the Warriors in 2017.

The sold-out signs went up less than an hour after tickets for this weekend’s semifinal went on public sale on Tuesday morning, with this season’s high turnout of 25,095, set in round 25 against the Dragons, a real chance to be bested, if only slightly.

An average of 22,368 fans have attended the Warriors’ 10 matches in Auckland this year, which have included five of the 23 largest crowds they’ve ever had at the ground that has been their home for the past 28 years.

The turnout against the Dragons when they were last at Mt Smart three weeks ago was the seventh-largest they have had since their inaugural season in 1995, and the 14th-largest overall, out of a total of 303 matches.

A semifinal against the Sydney Roosters in 2008 was the Warriors’ last home final. Before that there was a qualifying final loss to the Parramatta Eels in 2007 and a qualifying final win over the Canberra Raiders in 2002.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport The Warriors are set to have a crowd of around 25,000 in attendance at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart for Saturday’s NRL semifinal against the Knights.

Just like on those occasions, there have been plenty of people getting behind the Warriors, who have star halfback Shaun Johnson under an injury cloud as they prepare to face a Knights team that has won 10 in row, but was taken to extra time by the Raiders last Sunday.

Winger Montoya said it had been awesome being back preparing for a home match this week after going down 32-6 to the minor premier Penrith Panthers in a qualifying final last Sunday: “You can feel the hype and the boys looking forward to it”.

“They love their team,” he said of the fans. “When I first signed with the Warriors, I was away for two years [in Australia due to Covid-19 restrictions].

“I didn't I didn't get to experience a Mount Smart crowd, so to be here this year, it's been unreal. It's been the best feeling, being able to play here and train here – just being in Auckland. They're special fans.”

Second-rower Barnett said Warriors fans had shown themselves to be “hardcore”.

“There’s a lot more than what I thought there would be, when I came over. They're really behind us at the moment and hopefully we put a good performance in this weekend.”

Fullback Nicoll-Klokstad recalled that in the first year of his first stint with the Warriors, he was sat in one of Mt Smart’s grandstands “talking about wanting to be a part of the first grand final-winning Warriors team”.

Having since gone to the Canberra Raiders before returning this year, he said it was great to be part of a team that had taken “a small step – no, a big step – towards making that a reality”.

“It's been a crazy journey to be able to come home and be a part of this great team and bring success to the club.”

Warriors' past home finals

2002: Won qualifying final v Raiders 36-20

The Bulldogs’ salary cap breach opened the door for the Warriors to finish as minor premiers for the first – and to date, only – time in 2002, but it also took final-round losses by the Broncos and Knights for that to become a reality.

The Warriors ultimately cruised to a win over the eighth-placed Raiders on a Sunday afternoon in Auckland in front of a 29,500-strong crowd, with six different players dotting down.

Their reward was a home preliminary final against the Sharks, but NRL rules at the time meant that had to be played in Sydney. A win there put them into their first grand final, which ended in defeat against the Roosters.

2007: Lost qualifying final v Eels 10-12

The 2007 season marked a return to form for the Warriors after a 2006 campaign that was hampered by their punishment for a salary cap breach in 2005.

Neither team scored in the first half of this arm-wrestle in front of 28,745 fans, which pitted fourth against fifth, but the Eels opened up a 12-4 lead in the second half, before a penalty try made for a tense finish, with the visitors holding on.

The Warriors’ top-four finish gave them a second life, but their season came to an end when they were hammered by the Cowboys the following week.

2008: Won semifinal v Sydney Roosters 30-13

No-one was planning on the Warriors having a home finals match in 2008, where they snuck into the top eight and travelled to Melbourne for a qualifying final against the ladder-topping Storm with plenty of hope, but little in the way of expectation.

Jerome Ropati and Manu Vatuvei’s break down the left in the dying minutes, followed by Michael Witt’s try – after a slight delay – changed all that, setting up a home clash with the Roosters just five days later.

Trailing 13-6 at the break, the Warriors scored 24 unanswered second-half points to advance to the final four, where the Sea Eagles brought a halt to their fairytale run.