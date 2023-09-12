Tyson Gamble to focus on final with Warriors, refuses to testify against alleged biter Jack Wighton

NRL player claims he was bitten on the arm

Tyson Gamble insists he was bitten by Jack Wighton, but has resisted giving evidence at Tuesday night’s NRL judiciary because his sole focus is preparing for his first-ever semi-final with Newcastle.

Wighton will plead not guilty after being referred straight to the judiciary for his 47th-minute alleged bite into the left forearm of Gamble during Sunday’s golden-point thriller. He decided to fight the charge after consultation with Canberra officials and his lawyer, Nick Ghabar.

The former NSW and Australian representative is expected to appear at the hearing via video conference rather than in person.

If found guilty, Wighton faces missing the start of the next season for new club South Sydney.

Debate has since raged about whether Gamble should have been required to follow through with his on-field complaint.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Knights half Tyson Gamble shows referee Ashley Klein his arm after claiming he was bitten on the arm by Jack Wighton.

Eels skipper Clint Gutherson told Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday morning: “I think if you make the complaint, you should have to go on with it and front the judiciary and say why you made that complaint.”

In July, Roosters NRLW winger Jayme Fressard appeared via video link to give evidence against Broncos player Ashleigh Werner, who was found guilty of biting and banned two games.

The last man to face a biting charge, former Gold Coast forward Kevin Proctor, copped a four-week ban after pleading not guilty.

Gamble had no visible bite marks on his left arm as he completed media commitments on Tuesday.

He told this masthead he had no issues with Wighton, wanted to see him feature in the opening-round clash in Las Vegas for Souths, but also wanted to pour all his energy into preparing for the Warriors, rather than a judiciary hearing.

“There’s no more to it for me, it’s happened,” Gamble said.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Jack Wighton claimed Knights half Tyson Gamble pushed his forearm into his teeth.

“I’m still young in [terms of] my NRL career. I haven’t played 50 games yet. It’s only my second finals game ever.

“That in itself is daunting enough, and I don’t need to add any extra attention or extra workload to my week.

“I have a job to focus on this week, which is figuring out how to beat the Warriors.”

Wighton would have been entitled to a discounted suspension had he pleaded guilty. However, he will risk copping a longer ban in a bid to clear his name.

The 30-year-old has a lengthy judiciary record, with five of his 10 offences occurring the past two years. The most serious of those was a dangerous throw on Reece Walsh last year, which resulted in a two-game ban after he entered an early guilty plea.

Gamble said there were no regrets about blowing up about the incident on the weekend.

“I felt like it was a bite,” Gamble said. “I also don’t want someone to miss eight games or a long period of time for that.

“I thought it was a bite. That’s where I’ll leave it. I don’t really want to follow it up. It’s none of my business now. I have other things to focus on.

“Jack is changing clubs, I wish him all the best at South Sydney and hope he plays for them round one. I don’t want to be the bloke that takes that away from him.

“He wished me luck [after the game] and all the best for the rest of the finals series. I wished him luck at South Sydney next year, and genuinely hope he’s there [in] round one. I don’t want to be the reason he misses out.

“Bite marks don’t stay that long. I didn’t think about it after the game. Jack and I are fine. There’s no ill feeling.

“He’s got his views on it, I’ve got mine, the refs said it was inconclusive, and if that’s the way it stays, so be it.”

Gamble is set to lose his “calming influence” Jackson Hastings to an ankle injury for the Warriors showdown, and unite with Adam Clune.

“I haven’t had too long of an NRL career, this is the most games I’ve played in as season, it’s been a rollercoaster year, and having Jacko there has been a calming influence for me – not having him there, I can be a bit crazy sometimes with the way I play footy,” Gamble said.

“Adam Clune comes in and does the exact same job, he’s a really good talker and gets us around the field.

“I’m not far enough into my career where I can lead a team around. I’ll miss Jacko a lot on the weekend if he’s not playing, but Cluney will do a hell of a job if he comes in.”