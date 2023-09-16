Home crowd alone won't be enough for Warriors in NRL semifinal against Knights

Johnson opened up about the work he's been putting in behind the scenes with his performance coach.

NRL finals, week two: Warriors v Knights; Where: Go Media Stadium Mt Smart; When: Saturday, 6.05pm; Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff

When the Warriors left Mt Smart three weeks ago, they were flying high, having won their seventh match in a row and surged into the NRL’s top four.

As they return on Saturday, for their first home finals match since 2008, they’ve since lost two on the bounce, and had their star playmaker’s right calf become a major, troubling talking point.

A sell-out crowd of around 25,000 will be in attendance at Go Media Stadium to cheer them on as they face the Newcastle Knights, who are riding a 10-match winning streak.

Their two previous meetings this season took place inside the first six weeks, with the Warriors winning 20-12 at Sky Stadium in their first match under new coach Andrew Webster and the Knights winning 34-24 at their McDonald Jones Stadium home five weeks later.

Dave Rowland/Getty Images Warriors players celebrate a try in their win over the Dragons at Mt Smart three weeks ago. They’ve lost both of their matches since.

The Warriors have won seven of their nine matches at Mt Smart this season and two of the three finals matches they’ve played there, but while they’re hoping their home crowd will help them get over the line, they know it’s not as simple as turning up.

“I think the best way to do it is to focus on what you know wins and how you do it and that brings the crowd into the occasion, rather than going out there all pumped up because of the crowd and overdoing it,” Webster said this week.

“I think we'll draw on the crowd at times when we need them.

“It's not going to be easy, is it? It's going to be tough. It's a finals game. There are going to be occasions where we need the crowd to lift and get us up and then when we're doing well, we can ride the wave.”

“We've had sell-outs all year. It will be an awesome atmosphere. But we don't expect the Mt Smart crowd to guarantee us a victory, let's put it that way. We know we're going to have to work for it.”

Plenty will depend on the extent to which star halfback Shaun Johnson is available, as he recovers from a calf injury suffered three weeks ago. He still had a few boxes to tick on Friday at the captain’s run, and while Webster was confident he would be available, he is unlikely to be at the peak of his powers.

The Warriors haven’t been at the peak of their powers as a team for some time. They may have won seven in a row before losing in round 26 against the Dolphins, with several of their stars rested, and in their qualifying final against the two-time defending champion Penrith Panthers, but it has been a while since they won a match in truly convincing fashion.

Exactly two months in fact. On July 16, they beat the Sharks 44-12 at Mt Smart, the 32-point win capping a six-week stretch where they also won by 36, 30, and on two occasions, 22 points around a loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs. The five wins that followed were against teams that finished eighth or lower on the ladder, but were only by margins of 1, 10, 8, 7 and 12 points.

The Knights, meanwhile, haven’t lost since going down to the Panthers on June 24, though the Canberra Raiders came closer than anyone to halting their run in Newcastle last Sunday, with it taking a penalty goal in extra time from Kalyn Ponga to get the job done.

Saturday night presents the best chance for the Warriors to get a win this post-season, with last weekend’s loss taking their record this year against their potential opponents in the final four to 0-6, with 68 points for and 140 against. Webster’s team have arrived in the finals ahead of time, but simply by making the top eight, they have given themselves a chance, and the experience will be invaluable even if they don’t go all the way this year.

A win this weekend would also give their fans – young and old; diehards and bandwagon-jumpers; those wearing Spider-Man costumes and those more refined – a night to remember. You don’t need to know a lot about the Warriors to know those don’t come around anywhere near as often as they should.

Warriors v Knights – NRL semifinal

Warriors: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c); Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran; Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Taine Tuaupiki, Bunty Afoa, Tom Ale, Edward Kosi

Knights: Kalyn Ponga, Dominic Young, Dane Gagai, Bradman Best, Greg Marzhew, Tyson Gamble, Adam Clune; Jacob Saifiti, Phoenix Crossland, Leo Thompson, Tyson Frizell, Dylan Lucas, Adam Elliott; Interchange: Kurt Mann, Daniel Saifiti, Jack Hetherington, Mat Croker; Reserves: Brodie Jones, Enari Tuala, Fa'amanu Brown, Lachlan Miller, Jack Johns

Referee: Adam Gee

Winner to face Brisbane Broncos in preliminary final next Saturday