'A moment I'll never forget': Ovation caps Warriors' semifinal win for star Shaun Johnson

The Warriors run in seven tries to two at an electric Mt Smart to march into the NRL preliminary final.

Shaun Johnson has had many memorable nights at Mt Smart – and a few he would probably rather forget.

September 16, 2023 – the date of his first home NRL final with the Warriors, and more importantly, of a 40-10 win over the Newcastle Knights – will be one he treasures forever.

With seven minutes to go on Saturday and the game already well and truly put to bed, Johnson was withdrawn by coach Andrew Webster and given the chance to rest, at the end of a week where his injured left calf had been the centre of attention.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson shares a moment with daughter Millah after their NRL semifinal win over the Knights.

It also gave him the chance to walk around the field at Go Media Stadium and take in the adoration from the 26,083 fans who turned out for the Warriors’ first home finals match since 2008 – the ninth-largest crowd seen at the ground in club history.

Standing in the team gym clutching a can of Sprite after the win, which set his side up for a preliminary final against the Broncos next Saturday night in Brisbane, Johnson said the standing ovation from the crowd was “a moment I’ll never forget”.

“I'm 33, I've played a few seasons now – that's as special as it gets”.

In the 12 years since he first ran out at Mt Smart, midway through the 2011 season, which ended with the Warriors’ making – but losing – their second grand final, Johnson has seen it all, but he said Saturday’s semifinal win over the Knights would top everything else.

“I can't think of a better one,” he said when asked if it was his best moment at the ground. “It just makes me feel so good.”

Johnson spent the week training on his own – and sometimes not training at all – as he recovered from a calf tear suffered three weeks ago, after the Warriors’ last outing at Mt Smart – a win over the Dragons in round 25 – and ruled him out of last Saturday’s preliminary final loss to the Panthers.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson returned to the Warriors' lineup for their NRL semifinal against the Knights.

Even though he was named in the starting lineup on Tuesday and remained there when the 24-hour cut was made on Friday, there was still a sense of unease until the halfback was confirmed to start an hour before kickoff.

Even then, there was the question whether it would inhibit him. The answer? Seemingly not.

“It felt good,” Johnson said of his calf. “I haven’t pulled up too sore. We’ll look after it this week and I’ll be good to go next week.”

The Warriors ran in seven tries to two against the Knights – three of them inside the opening 15 minutes to fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, prop Addin Fonua-Blake and winger Marcelo Montoya.

The most important score, however, was that by utility Dylan Walker, which came almost immediately after the Knights had closed within six in the opening minutes of the second half.

Rocco Berry, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak and Bailey Sironen then got in on the act as the Warriors finished their final home game of the season with a flourish, with Adam Pompey kicking six goals as they racked up 40 points – the most they’ve scored in more than two months.

Webster has had a magic touch with the Warriors in his first season in charge after moving over from the two-time defending champion Panthers, where he had been an assistant coach.

Last week’s 32-6 defeat against his old employers at BlueBet Stadium would have been tough to take, just as much as this week’s win over a Knights team on a 10-match winning streak was special.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors wing Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored his 22nd try of the season in their semifinal win over the Knights.

“Winning any finals game is special,” Webster said. “Winning it in your own backyard with fans like that and a crowd like that and an amazing atmosphere was huge.

“It’s even better because of the fact of the way we did it. We learned from last week. We played our style. The boys have got huge amounts of confidence off of doing it the way we wanted to do it.”

The Knights needed extra time to get past the Canberra Raiders in their elimination final last Sunday and were out of the contest this week at the hour mark, when Berry’s try made the score 28-10

“It’s hard,” their coach Adam O’Brien said after. “It’s funny. We didn’t deserve to end like that, but we deserved to end like that. The way we started the game, we put too much pressure on ourselves with our discipline.”

“We were running on empty at the end,” O’Brien added. “We’ve got some busted troops there.”

His opposite Webster now has at least one more opponent to turn his focus to – a Broncos team that beat the Warriors 26-22 in Napier at the end of May, with either the Panthers or the Melbourne Storm, who play on Friday, waiting in the decider if they get up and win.

“They’re a great team,” Webster said of Brisbane. “A good team. But we’ll worry about them later in the week.”

Saturday night was for celebrations with family and friends, with Johnson – the veteran of the team – urging his team-mates to stop to smell the roses.

“We're so proud of what we've been able to do this year. And we should celebrate it in the moment – don't wait until the end of the season to reflect on it.”