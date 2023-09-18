Shaun Johnson shrugs off calf injury to take his Warriors career full circle

The Warriors run in seven tries to two at an electric Mt Smart to march into the NRL preliminary final.

Shaun Johnson running the show for the Warriors in an NRL preliminary final.

For more than a decade, it has been a wistful memory, one fans have drawn on in the dark times, such as last season, when their team came within a whisker of being stuck with the wooden spoon.

Next Saturday in Brisbane against the Broncos it will be a reality again, provided his calf injury doesn’t flare up – and the signs were only positive for the star halfback on that front in the immediate aftermath of the Warriors’ 40-10 semifinal win over the Newcastle Knights on Saturday.

Stuff Shaun Johnson returned from a calf injury and played 73 minutes as the Warriors beat the Knights in their NRL semifinal.

Johnson’s previous preliminary final was in 2011, when he played a starring role in the Warriors’ win over the Melbourne Storm only a few months after making his first grade debut, memorably setting Lewis Brown up for the clinching try with a trademark dummy.

Back then, he was still a boy, turning 21 that September, the month synonymous with the NRL finals.

Now he’s very much a man; a father of two daughters – Millah and Sachi – with his Silver Fern wife Kayla. He turned 33 last weekend, while sitting out the Warriors’ qualifying final loss to the Penrith Panthers, but is playing like he’s 23.

A lot has happened in the 12 years since that night in Melbourne, which Johnson probably thought would be the second of many finals wins – after they beat Wests Tigers in a semifinal the week before.

As it turned out, after losing in that year’s grand final to the Manly Sea Eagles, he only played one more finals match in his first seven-season stint with the club – an elimination final loss to the Panthers in 2018 that was followed two months later by his shock departure.

A return to Mt Smart seemed unlikely, given how he left – quite suddenly, seeking a release from the final year of his contract after his bosses told him they wanted to see more from him before offering an extension. Johnson joined the Cronulla Sharks in 2019 and it looked like the rest of his career would unfold across the Tasman.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Shaun Johnson celebrated with daughter Millah after the Warriors’ NRL semifinal win over the Knights.

Until it didn’t. Pen was put to paper with the Warriors in June 2021 and he rejoined them in 2022, though he was unable to immediately rekindle his earlier magic; his form last year summed up by the fact that there was no place for him in the Kiwis’ World Cup squad.

As the 2023 season began, it looked like it might be Johnson’s last hurrah, but his renaissance eventually led to him being handed a new one-year contract in July. Now he is one win away from playing in an NRL grand final and two away from steering his boyhood club to their first title. Did he ever let himself dream of another campaign like this?

"When I signed back it was on the basis of winning, and believing that we could do something,” Johnson said on Saturday night, holding court at the bottom of a staircase in the Warriors’ gym as celebrations unfolded around him.

“Obviously last year was rough for a lot of reasons. But when a great man like Andrew Webster signs on to coach the side, you get pretty excited by that. I had a prior relationship with him and I knew that he could bring something pretty special here.”

Johnson has been in career-best form this season and is the favourite to win the Dally M Medal as the player of the season. That ceremony will take place during grand final week, and he would love nothing more than to still have one more game to go at that point.

A sign of where he is at in the twilight of his career was the way in which he addressed the expectation place on him and his team in the lead-up to Saturday’s semifinal – and how they need to stop and take stock of what they’ve achieved so far, before turning their focus to the Broncos.

“I've seen some of the headlines coming out, everyone talking about pressure, and how we've got the weight of the nation on our shoulders – on my shoulders – and it's like, if you want to channel that and use that, you can create moments like we've just done.

“We're so proud of what we've been able to do this year and we should celebrate it in the moment. Don't wait until the end of the season to reflect on it. Let's enjoy it right now.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Shaun Johnson has been a revelation this season for the Warriors after rejoining the club in 2022.

“Tonight was just one of those moments where we knew if we got our game on and we brought the crowd into it, we were going to run along with it. We've just done what we've practised all week and we know that if we do that at a high level, that it's good enough to beat anyone.

“It's the same mindset heading into next week. We get our prep right, we go out there, and we do what we say we're going to do.”

Johnson’s left calf is likely to be less of a concern during the coming week than it was during the week just gone, with fans anxious about his involvement until he was confirmed in the Warriors’ lineup to face the Knights an hour before kickoff.

When the match started, he slotted back in seamlessly, to the point where Knights coach Adam O’Brien said: “He was pivotal in their performance and he will be again next week”.

Johnson said he trained by himself “Monday, Wednesday, then joined the captain's run on Friday”.

“It was the best way to give myself a chance to play and I'm glad I was able to do that. I'm really happy with how I got through the game. There were times of frustration, but my last couple of sessions were really positive ones.

“It was probably last week, which hurt me a little bit more, where I just wasn't even ticking off the sessions that they prescribed for me. When we put a line in last weekend's game, I was able to really shift my attention to this week, and everything changed with how we approached it.

“Our physios and S&C staff just guided me through that process, and I just did everything I could possible and it pays off in moments like this.”

As for how his calf was feeling after his first 73 minutes of rugby league in three weeks, which ended with him receiving a standing ovation as he walked around the field to the Warriors bench?

“I felt good. I haven’t pulled up too sore. We’ll look after it this week and I’ll be good to go next week.”

NRL – preliminary finals

Friday, 9.50pm [NZ time]: Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm; Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, 9.50pm [NZ time]: Brisbane Broncos v Warriors; Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Winners to meet in NRL grand final on Sunday, October 1