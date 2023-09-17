Warriors ease coach's pre-game fears as Mt Smart becomes NRL party central

The Warriors run in seven tries to two at an electric Mt Smart to march into the NRL preliminary final.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster had a few things on his mind as he prepared his side for Saturday’s home NRL semifinal – a landmark occasion only two coaches before him have had the privilege to be a part of.

Shaun Johnson’s calf injury was the one that got all the attention in the build-up, but the star halfback turned out to be fine.

There was a fear that the Warriors might feel the pressure of delivering for the 26,083 fans that turned up at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart to watch them play the Newcastle Knights, in their first home finals match since 2008.

And there was a fear that they would go out in straight sets, losing to the Knights in week two after losing to the Penrith Panthers in week one, but that wasn’t to be – quite emphatically, in fact.

The Warriors won 40-10, scoring seven tries to two in what was arguably their best performance this season, Webster’s first in charge.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake is embraced after scoring their second try inside the first 10 minutes against the Knights.

Now they will play the Brisbane Broncos away next Saturday for a place in the grand final against the Panthers or the Melbourne Storm.

“In big moments in big games you just want the boys to be themselves and just remember what got them there,” Webster said afterwards.

“We won 16 games this season. We deserved the top-four finish. We deserved the home semifinal.

“My biggest fear was that we weren't going to be ourselves, that we were going to try and make something up or think that we had to do something different tonight.

“I thought the calm in the group, particularly in the back end of the week, was amazing.

“Being at home and having a crowd like that who help you, it can sometimes add pressure, because you just feel like you've got to repay everyone, but the boys were so calm and so smart under pressure.”

What made Saturday’s win extra special was the fact that it was effectively done and dusted around the hour-mark, with Rocco Berry scoring down the right in the 59th to make the score 28-10 and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak following suit in the same corner in the 63rd to make it 34-10.

The back-to-back tries led to a party breaking out in the stands. First the fans sent the Knights on their way with a rendition of the main line from Steam’s 1969 classic Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye. DJ Otzi’s Hey Baby was a more celebratory sing-along tune.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A crowd of 26,083 turned out at Mt Smart for the Warriors’ semifinal against the Knights – the ninth-largest at the venue in their history.

Then there was a standing ovation as Johnson made his way around the field to the bench after being given a rest seven minutes from time.

Once he’d passed the physical tests he needed to at the captain’s run, Webster had few concerns about his star halfback – until late in the semifinal.

“I was nervous with 10 to go when he was double right foot stepping, carrying on like he was 18,” he said with a grin. “That was frustrating me. I was like just calm down, kick to the corner, and get off the field.

“I wasn't nervous early for Shaun. He was good. His defence was good again too.”

When the siren sounded after 80 minutes, there was an almighty roar. Then came the public singing of the Warriors’ team song – a recently-installed tradition at the ground they have called home for almost three decades.

“We are the power. We are the speed. We are the skills, that’s all we’re gonna need. Get out and shout. Say it ‘til the end, we are the Warriors, 100%.”

It will be six months before they return to Mt Smart, when the 2024 season starts next March. But they’ll have no shortage of support next weekend in Brisbane – and if they get there, the following weekend in Sydney.

The Warriors gave their loyal fans a night to remember on Saturday, but there could be more in store yet.

NRL – preliminary finals

Friday, 9.50pm [NZ time]: Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm; Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, 9.50pm [NZ time]: Brisbane Broncos v Warriors; Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Winners to meet in NRL grand final on Sunday, October 1