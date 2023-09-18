Warriors hopeful their Brisbane fans will turn out for NRL prelim final against Broncos

The Warriors run in seven tries to two at an electric Mt Smart to march into the NRL preliminary final.

NRL preliminary final: Warriors v Broncos. Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane. When: Saturday, 9.50pm (NZT). Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff

More than 100,000 New Zealanders live in Brisbane, according to the most recent Australian census.

And the Warriors are hoping as many of them as possible will be able to secure tickets for their NRL preliminary final against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.

Though they won on their last visit to play the Broncos there – a battle between two teams that ultimately missed the playoffs in April last year – the Queensland venue hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for the Warriors over the years.

They've played Brisbane at the 53,000-capacity venue 23 times over the years, winning seven, drawing one, and losing the other 15. Their only visit there this year – for a Magic Round clash with the Penrith Panthers – also ended in defeat.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Dylan Walker celebrates after scoring early in the second half of the Warriors' must-win NRL semifinal against the Newcastle Knights at Go Media Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday.

Saturday’s match will be the second NRL finals meeting between the two teams, with the Broncos winning a qualifying final 40-10 in 2011 – a result the Warriors responded to by winning their next two matches to make the grand final, where they lost to the Manly Sea Eagles.

The Warriors were installed as $3.65 outsiders by the New Zealand TAB, with the Broncos – who beat the Melbourne 26-0 in their qualifying final to advance straight to week three – paying $1.27 to win at home, even though that’s where they’ve suffered five of their six losses this season.

After their 40-10 win on Saturday against the Knights, who entered the semifinal at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart on the back of a 10-match winning streak, the Warriors won’t be daunted by the task that lies in front of them.

And if they can hear a few familiar chants and songs and cheers of support amongst the masses in the stands at Suncorp Stadium, they’ll be all the more likely to pull off an upset.

“I reckon there'll be 80% Kiwis, 20% Broncos fans,” Warriors coach Andrew Webster said with a straight face after their semifinal win, quickly adding: “I'll probably get killed by every Queenslander... I'm joking!”

“I'm just so happy,” he continued. “They'll turn up. It's a big stadium, so hopefully ticketing works out that we get lots of Kiwis there and they have lots of Broncos fans, because they deserve it too.

“Our fans when we've been away have been amazing this year Just be loud – that's my message. We need you.”

The 26,083 Warriors fans who crowded into Mt Smart for the club’s first home finals match in 15 years were certainly loud on Saturday, with utility Dylan Walker – one of seven try-scorers – saying he and fellow interchange player Jazz Tevaga “were vibing on the sideline” as fans belted out songs such as DJ Ötzi’s 2000 hit Hey Baby.

“The crowd was electric. I can safely say that's probably one of the best crowds I've been part of.

“Get over there [to Brisbane]. It should be a good crowd. When we played the Dolphins there a few weeks ago, it was a great game.”

The Warriors were full of confidence and flying high in the aftermath of their win over the Knights – and therein lies a potential good omen, if you’re a fan looking for an extra reason to believe they can make their third grand final and potentially even finally win one.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Air New Zealand put on a special flight from Christchurch so Warriors fans could attend the semifinal in Auckland. Stuff reporter Karanama Ruru was along for the ride.

Every time they have won one NRL finals match – in 2002, 2003, 2008 and 2011 – they have won the next one as well, though the elusive three in a row needed for a title has remained elusive to date.

The first time around, they had a week off in between beating the Raiders and the Sharks, before losing to the Roosters in the 2002 final. In 2003, they beat the Bulldogs, then the Raiders, before losing to the Panthers. In 2008, they beat the Storm, then the Roosters, before losing to the Sea Eagles. In 2011, after losing to the Broncos, they beat the Tigers, then the Storm, before losing to Manly again.

In 2023, they’ve lost to the Panthers, but beaten the Knights. Now they need that pattern to continue and to beat the Broncos – who beat them by four in Napier in May in their only meeting this season, after a late surge fell just short.

If they can do that – and it’s still a pretty big if – either the Panthers or the Storm will await them, with those two playing in the other preliminary final in Sydney on Friday.

NRL – preliminary finals

Friday, 9.50pm (NZT): Penrith Panthers v Melbourne Storm; Accor Stadium, Sydney

Saturday, 9.50pm (NZT): Brisbane Broncos v Warriors; Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Winners to meet in NRL grand final on Sunday, October 1