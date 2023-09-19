Warriors coach glad to put Shaun Johnson's calf to back of his mind as Broncos loom

While the Warriors aren't quite there yet, some fans are optimistic that it might just “be our year”.

NRL preliminary final: Warriors v Broncos; Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane; When: Saturday, 9.50pm (NZT); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff

His Warriors team may be a week deeper into the finals, one win away from their first grand final appearance since 2011, but coach Andrew Webster is a bit more relaxed than he was seven days ago.

The left calf of his star halfback Shaun Johnson is less of a concern to him than it was last week, when it took until Friday’s captain’s run for his place in the team for their semifinal against the Newcastle Knights last Saturday to be confirmed.

Webster said the 33-year-old had pulled up “well” after playing 73 minutes as he returned from a calf tear and the Warriors won 40-10 at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart to book their place in a preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium this Saturday.

Johnson was one of three players off to the side during the part of training on Tuesday that was open to the media, but Webster said that was a case of treading with caution, given the importance of Saturday’s preliminary final.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Shaun Johnson fitted back in seamlessly for the Warriors as he returned from a calf injury in their NRL semifinal win over the Knights.

He and the other two – forwards Mitch Barnett and Marata Niukore – have all been named in an unchanged team for the weekend on Tuesday evening.

“He pulled up well,” Webster said of Johnson earlier in the day. “We could probably do more with Shaun, but we're not going to risk it.

“We need to get to the starting line and make sure we've got everyone fit and ready to go.

“We're just being smart really,” Webster finished, later confirming Shaun’s calf was “definitely occupying less of my mind than last week”.

While Johnson did not need to turn to his running game as much as he often does, he otherwise slotted back into the Warriors’ lineup with no issues, steering the team around the park well and using his kicking game to great effect.

He is the only Warrior who was present the last time they played in a preliminary final – a 20-12 win over the Melbourne Storm in 2011, which was followed by a 24-10 loss to the Manly Sea Eagles in the club’s second grand final appearance a week later.

Johnson’s form this year has made him the favourite to win the Dally M Medal as the player of the NRL season next Wednesday – an honour decided on regular season performances.

His halves partner Te Maire Martin said on Tuesday the aspect of Johnson’s game which had stood out in 2023 was the sense of clarity he not only has, but provides to others as well.

“He's just real clear. He knows his role, knows what he wants from the team.

“He's pretty clear early on in the week what he wants. Even this morning, he was just letting us know where we need to be, what spots we need to get to. We just had a little walkthrough of it today.

“That's the main one. His kicking has been good, his running, try assists, line break assists, all that sort of thing, but that's coming from how clear he is during the week going into the game.

“He's happy, and it's really important, being clear. It's not stuff that's made up on the spot, everyone knows their role, and it's through him.”

Niukore left the field on Saturday with a knee injury, but was later able to return, and Webster said it would be a case of easing him and middle-forward Barnett back into action this week.

“They did some stuff when you guys left,” he said of the trio. “They're fine. Marata had that knee [injury] that he came off with, so early in the week, he won't do everything.

“No mind games, they'll be probably fine to play. The same squad as last week will be fine to play.”

Another second-rower, Josh Curran, dislocated a finger in the win over the Knights, but was good to go again this week after having it reset.

There is one change to the Warriors' extended squad, from what was named last Tuesday, with young centre Ali Leiataua replacing Tom Ale in the reserves.

Warriors v Broncos – NRL preliminary final

Warriors team: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c). Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran. Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Taine Tuaupiki, Bunty Afoa, Ali Leiataua, Edward Kosi.

Broncos team: Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds; Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan. Interchange: Tyson Smoothy, Brendan Piakura, Kobe Hetherington, Keenan Palasia. Reserves: Corey Oates, Martin Taupau, Corey Jensen, Jock Madden, Tristan Sailor.

Referee: Gerard Sutton