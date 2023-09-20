Warrior Te Maire Martin set to face club that helped him return to NRL after brain bleed

While the Warriors aren't quite there yet, some fans are optimistic that it might just “be our year”.

NRL preliminary final: Warriors v Broncos; Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane; When: Saturday, 9.50pm (NZT); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff

When Te Maire Martin was forced to put his rugby league career on hold in 2019, after suffering a brain bleed while he was with the North Queensland Cowboys, he thought that might be it.

But after being cleared to resume playing, he was able to work his way back to the NRL in 2022, joining the Brisbane Broncos and calling Suncorp Stadium home.

Twelve months after finishing his stint with the Broncos, the 27-year-old will return to that venue on Saturday night wearing the No 6 jersey for the Warriors, looking to secure a spot in the grand final at the end of a season that has thrown up its own obstacles.

Specifically, a broken leg, suffered in round seven against the Newcastle Knights. The injury was initially expected to keep him out for two months, but ended up sidelining him for five, with his return to action only coming in the final round of the regular season.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Te Maire Martin joined the Warriors this season after returning to the NRL with the Broncos in 2022. He is up against his former club in a preliminary final this Saturday.

“When I finished up [in 2019], I didn't think I was going to play NRL at all, to be honest,” Martin said this week. “To get back to playing NRL, firstly, was huge and now being able to get back into this team and being in this sort of position, it's pretty unreal.”

Martin’s return this year came at the perfect time, as his replacement, Luke Metcalf, suffered a hamstring injury as the Warriors beat the St George Illawarra Dragons in round 26.

The Tokoroa product slotted back into their lineup while several key figures were rested for their round 27 match against the Dolphins – a 30-8 loss at Suncorp.

He was hoping he would have Shaun Johnson back alongside him at halfback when the finals began the following week, but that wasn’t to be as they went down 32-6 to the Penrith Panthers in their qualifying final two weeks ago.

The Warriors’ first-choice halves were finally reunited for the first time since early April last Saturday, as they rode the support of a 26,083-strong crowd at Go Media Stadium Mt Smart to put the Knights away with a 40-10 semifinal win.

“It's been a fast year, but a long year,” Martin said. “It’s hard to explain.

“I kicked it off really, really well and then, obviously, the injury – it was one of those ones that sort of just dragged on for ages.

“It was frustrating because the boys were racking up wins and you want to play and you're just going through your rehab by yourself and it gets a bit lonely in there at times.

“I was still enjoying everything. I'm still a huge believer that everything happens for a reason.

“I'm finally, eventually back here. Fitness feels good, everything feels good, so it's exciting times.”

While he was out, Martin missed the Warriors’ only meeting with the Broncos this year – a 26-22 loss at McLean Park in Napier, which fell during the State of Origin period where many of the Queensland club’s stars were away on representative duty.

Now comes a rematch at Suncorp, the venue which consistently attracts the biggest crowds in the competition, including 12 of the 20 largest so far this season.

Martin was able to feel the warmth of the home support on eight occasions last season, playing for the Broncos as they improved on their last-place finish in 2020 and 14th-place finish in 2021, but only made it as far as ninth, missing out on the finals for an unprecedented third year in a row – a poor period they’ve now brought to an end.

“It is special,” Martin said about returning there. “I enjoyed playing footy at Suncorp and being the home team, it's a really nice crowd to have on your side.

“In saying that, there are a lot of Kiwis over there on the Gold Coast, in Brizzy, so hopefully we can mix it – 50/50 would be nice.

“I've got some good mates still in Brizzy. I've got one of the boys' weddings to go at the end of October, so it would be good to have bragging rights there.”

The Warriors have only defeated the Broncos four times in their 14 meetings at Suncorp Stadium, with their most recent win coming in July 2018.

Warriors team: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c); Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran; Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Taine Tuaupiki, Bunty Afoa, Ali Leiataua, Edward Kosi

Broncos team: Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds; Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan; Interchange: Tyson Smoothy, Brendan Piakura, Kobe Hetherington, Keenan Palasia; Reserves: Corey Oates, Martin Taupau, Corey Jensen, Jock Madden, Tristan Sailor

Referee: Gerard Sutton