Dallin Watene-Zelezniak picks his favourite flying finish for the Warriors this NRL season

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak has scored 22 times in 20 matches this year. Two of his favourites came against the Raiders and the Tigers.

NRL preliminary final: Warriors v Broncos; Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane; When: Saturday, 9.50pm (NZT); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff

Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is one try away from equalling the club record of 23 in one season, set by Francis Meli two decades ago and equalled by David Fusitu’a in 2018.

If he gets it this Saturday in their NRL preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos, there’s a good chance his team will get the win, and book their place in a grand final against either the Penrith Panthers or the Melbourne Storm in Sydney the following Sunday.

Since Watene-Zelezniak returned to the Warriors’ starting lineup in round eight, after recovering from a pre-season calf injury, they have won 11 of the 13 of the matches in which he has dotted down, with their previous game against the Broncos in Napier in May one of the two exceptions.

In all five of the matches where he didn’t score – and the one where he didn’t have a chance to – the Warriors suffered defeats.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored his 22nd try of the season against the Knights last Saturday.

When it comes to potentially equalling the club record this weekend at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Watene-Zelezniak said he was “not really an individual stats kind of guy”.

“I’m not going to lie, it’s nice to be able to be where I am now, but I just want to win.

“Whatever gets us the win, if that means scoring in the middle and coming away with the chocolates, I’m more than happy.

“Scoring a lot of tries is nice, but it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t win.”

Watene-Zelezniak’s efforts this season have him sitting third on the NRL try-scoring chart, level with Knights winger Greg Marzhew on 22, but behind Jamayne Isaako of the Dolphins, who finished with 24 and another Knight, Dominic Young, on 25.

With his 22 coming in 19 games, the Warrior has been the most efficient of the competition’s most prolific scorers. Half those 22 have been scored in spectacular fashion, featuring acrobatic dives for the corner or leaps to haul in bomb kicks.

It was a try from a bomb that first came to mind when Watene-Zelezniak was asked to pick his favourite try this season – the one against the Canberra Raiders in the Australian capital in June where he gathered the ball high then placed it down low with a fraction of space in which to work.

Then he remembered his dive for the right-hand corner against Wests Tigers in Hamilton in August, made extra special because there were plenty of family and friends in attendance in his hometown.

Andrew Cornaga/photosport Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak rates his airborne effort against the Wests Tigers in Hamilton in August as his favourite of his 22 tries this season.

Watene-Zelezniak was airborne from a long way out on that occasion, with the scores locked at 12-all late in the first half, and he had Tigers centre Asu Kepaoa crashing into him, forcing him over the touchline, but not quite doing enough to prevent the Warrior from getting the ball down.

“I didn’t think I could reach out,” he recalls now. “They almost got me there.”

When Watene-Zelezniak scored in last Saturday’s 40-10 semifinal win over the Knights in Auckland, he was able to run the ball in and around behind the posts, but he’ll be ready if he needs to lunge for the corner this weekend, having honed his skills over the course of the year.

"There's actually a lot going through my head,” he said of preparing to dive. “There have been a few times where I know I can't get there, so I step in, like on the weekend [when he offloaded to centre Rocco Berry earlier in the match].

“There are certain triggers that I have in mind, that I won't give away, of when I do go and when I don't go.

“There's quite a lot going through my head in those scenarios and Rich Agar gives us opportunities out in training to practice those things, so we're ready to go when we're out in the game.

“Most of the time, we're reacting to what's happening and you get up and you're like, how the hell did I do that?”

Watene-Zelezniak won’t be the only one thinking that way if he produces another flying finish on Saturday.

Karanama Ruru/Stuff Air New Zealand put on a special flight from Christchurch so Warriors fans could attend the semifinal in Auckland. Stuff reporter Karanama Ruru was along for the ride.

Warriors v Broncos – NRL preliminary final

Warriors team: Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Rocco Berry, Adam Pompey, Marcelo Montoya, Te Maire Martin, Shaun Johnson; Addin Fonua-Blake, Wayde Egan, Mitchell Barnett, Jackson Ford, Marata Niukore, Tohu Harris (c); Interchange: Dylan Walker, Jazz Tevaga, Bayley Sironen, Josh Curran; Reserves: Freddy Lussick, Taine Tuaupiki, Bunty Afoa, Ali Leiataua, Edward Kosi

Broncos team: Reece Walsh, Jesse Arthars, Kotoni Staggs, Herbie Farnworth, Selwyn Cobbo, Ezra Mam, Adam Reynolds; Thomas Flegler, Billy Walters, Payne Haas, Kurt Capewell, Jordan Riki, Patrick Carrigan; Interchange: Tyson Smoothy, Brendan Piakura, Kobe Hetherington, Keenan Palasia; Reserves: Corey Oates, Martin Taupau, Corey Jensen, Jock Madden, Tristan Sailor

Referee: Gerard Sutton