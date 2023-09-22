The confidence Shaun Johnson gives to Warriors through leadership

NRL preliminary final: Warriors v Broncos; Where: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane; When: Saturday, 9.50pm (NZT); Coverage: Live on Sky Sport 4; live updates on Stuff

Former Warrior and Bronco Adam Blair believes Shaun Johnson’s leadership is the key to giving the rest of the side confidence ahead of Saturday’s preliminary final against the Brisbane Broncos.

The superstar halfback overcame a calf injury to lead the Warriors to last week’s 40-10 elimination final over the Newcastle Knights at a sold-out Mt Smart Stadium and Blair believes his return delivered confidence and belief to the squad.

“His leadership and the belief that he gives to the players around him, that helps the team to lift to that next level,” Blair has told Stuff’s daily podcast Newsable.

“And with his knowledge of the game and his role that he’s able to take this year, he puts the ball in the right places nine times out of 10 and guys are just running into holes.”

Johnson missed week one of the finals, where the Warriors were hammered 32-6 by the Panthers in Penrith.

“We’ve seen from finals week one to finals week two, the difference of belief that the group had,” Blair said.

Blair also told Newsable that Johnson’s kicking game is super important because he doesn’t feel anyone else in the squad can kick at his level.

“When he’s not there we saw the struggles, when he’s there, a belief again comes back into the game.”

Bruce Lim/Photosport Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson brings belief and confidence to the side, says former teammate Adam Blair.

Blair also emphasised that for Johnson to lead the Warriors to an upset victory over the Broncos, he will need his middle forwards Addin Fonua-Blake, Mitchell Barnett and Tohu Harris to win the early battle against Payne Haas, Thomas Flegler and Patrick Carrigan.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Former Warriors' player Adam Blair says Shaun Johnson is key but he needs his middles to set the platform.

Despite the big win over the Knights, Blair said the Warriors will need to play even better this week to beat Brisbane.

“That’s not going to be good enough, what they did on the weekend, they’re going to have to add a little bit more to that.

“They’re not going to get too many opportunities from the Broncos,” Blair said.

