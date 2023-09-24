Tohu Harris puts heat on Warriors team-mates to back up 2023 NRL campaign

Warriors captain Tohu Harris says it’s now up to the players whether they’ll back up their remarkable season in the NRL.

The Warriors lost 42-12 to the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night in the Preliminary Final.

While it was a disappointing finish to their campaign, it shouldn’t take much shine of what’s been an extraordinary season for the club, which was their first based back in New Zealand in four years.

The majority of the Warriors squad will remain, with only Bayley Sironen definitely moving on and the challenge for next season is to back up their 2023 campaign.

“What Webby (Andrew Webster) and the coaches have brought into the club, that can set us up,” Harris said.

“But us players still have to use this to drive us to get better. Looking at the result, we weren’t good enough this year.”

Albert Perez/Getty Images Tohu Harris didn’t think the Warriors gave themselves a shot against the Broncos.

Shaun Johnson was seen giving a speech to players and staff after the game and Harris revealed the veteran halfback wanted to acknowledge what Webster and the backroom staff have done for the tea

“[He was] just showing the pride in the club and addressing the players’ appreciation of what Webby has brought to the club, our other coaches and the staff as a whole,” Harris said.

“They probably don’t hear it enough from us and he wanted to make sure that they heard it, our appreciation for everything they’ve done throughout the year.

“Then of course, Morgs (Justin Morgan, assistant coach) moves on next year and some of my fondest memories in rugby league are experiences Morgs has given us.”

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Shaun Johnson wanted to acknowledge the impact Andrew Webster and his coaching team had over the 2023 season.

Harris said he has mixed feelings about the Preliminary Final, pleased that the Warriors got that far, but downcast that they were convincingly defeated.

“I’m disappointed we didn’t give ourselves a shot,” he said.

“We didn’t defend the way we wanted to and we shot ourselves in the foot there.

“But they’re a dangerous side and if you give a side like that too much space they can strike from anywhere.

"I’m disappointed that we didn’t absorb it and get into that back and forth. We made it too easy for them.”

There were thousands of Warriors fans amongst the 52,000 spectators at Suncorp Stadium, with plenty of ‘Up the Wahs’ chants heard and Harris said it’s been special to play in front of the team’s passionate fans this season.

“We’ve said it all year long, we’ve loved it. Our support in Australia or New Zealand has been unreal this year,” he said.

“It’s gone to a whole new level and it’s something a lot of guys playing rugby league, whether it’s the start of their careers of they’ve been in it for a long time, it’s something they’ve never experienced before.”