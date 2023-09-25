'This is just the start', Warriors' Justin Morgan expects club to be formidable force

Departing Warriors assistant coach Justin Morgan believes 2023 can be the start of something special for the club.

The Warriors were convincingly defeated 42-12 in their Preliminary Final against the Broncos on Saturday night, but Morgan feels the signs are all there for the club to go through a golden period over the next few seasons.

“This is just the start,” Morgan said.

“I think about the progression the club has made in the 12 months under Webby (Andrew Webster) and if they make half that progression again next year, they’re going to be right up there again.

“He’s instilled a level of belief, he’s put a great programme in place and there are some really intelligent people at the club who will continue to drive it forward.

“That’s led by Cameron George and Andrew Webster, but you’ve also got (recruitment manager) Andrew McFadden there doing a great job. Richard Agar is a high-quality coach and we know what Stacey Jones has contributed.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images Warriors assistant coaches Richard Agar, Stacey Jones, and Justin Morgan gave Andrew Webster plenty of support this season.

“They are in good hands. They’ll be a formidable team for many years to come.”

The Warriors scored two of the first three tries against the Broncos and were leading 8-6 after 15 minutes.

But from then on, the Broncos dominated and Morgan felt there were a couple of areas where the Warriors needed to be better.

“We didn’t put our best foot forward or play as well as we would have liked,” he said.

“We started the game reasonably well, there was a period at the back end of the first half where we made some unforced errors and that dropped our completion rate and in the semifinals you have to have that reasonably high.

“The part of the game that hurt us the most was the offloads. We knew they were coming, we highlighted it, we practised stopping them as much as we could, but unfortunately, they got too many of them and that sucks energy out of you.

“On the positive side, we came out of our end well, when we had field position we turned that into points, but ultimately the offloads and unforced errors were too costly for us.”

The Warriors finished the season fourth on the ladder, but the 32-6 defeat to the Panthers in the first week of the finals, and this heavy loss could suggest there’s still work to be done to be competitive against the top two teams.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad of the Warriors catches a high ball during the NRL Preliminary Final game against the Broncos.

“There was a gap in the Preliminary Final,” Morgan said.

“It would have been nice if we put our best foot forward, to see where we’re at. If we played as well as we have in other games and still got beat, we’d know where we’re at.

“But unfortunately we didn’t do that. We didn’t grace ourselves with a great performance, so it’s hard to judge where we are in comparison to those teams.

“Credit to the Broncos and Panthers, they’ve been the best two all year and you have to play well to beat them.

“We’re still immensely proud of where we’ve come. Based on where we’ve finished the season, but we’ve still got improvements to make.”

When the final whistle sounded at Suncorp Stadium, it was an emotional moment for Morgan as it brought an end to his time at the club and he’ll join the Cowboys next year as an assistant to Todd Payten.

The former Warriors player rejoined the Warriors in 2016 as the club’s defence coach and admitted that it’s going to be tough to say goodbye.

“I’ve been in New Zealand and at the Warriors for a long time,” he said.

“I’ve had a number of different roles, had some great friends and professional relationships as well.

“It is sad to leave, I am a bit emotional about it. It’s always hard to close chapters that you’re happy with. It’s not like I wasn’t happy here.

“The decision why I decided to leave was purely a personal one. It would have been lovely to have stayed longer, but some personal circumstances required me to move back to Australia.

“It is sad, but I’ve got some great memories and made some lifelong friends and that coupled with my time here as a player in the early 2000s, it’s fair to say that apart from my time at Hull KR, this is the longest I’ve spent at a club and I feel a great connection to it.

“It will always have a soft spot in my heart and I’ve joked with the boys that when the Cowboys play the Warriors next year, I’m having that week off.”

Morgan, who was also Kiwi Ferns coach between 2018 and 2020, says he is proud of what he’s achieved in New Zealand.

“I understand that in coaching you’re judged by results. It doesn’t necessarily reflect on your ability, but that’s how it rolls,” he said.

“I think I’ve improved, developed and had an impact on players and the club. But when you coach, you don’t do it for your own self-satisfaction, apart from wanting to help people get better.

“When you’re coaching defence, like I was originally, it is difficult, but I knew what I was signing up for.

“I haven’t achieved what I ultimately wanted to do, which was win a competition. But I’d like to think I’ve made a positive contribution.”