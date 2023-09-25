'It's clear': Graham Annesley confirms Reece Walsh's pass was forward in Broncos win over Warriors

NRL referees boss Graham Annesley has, on Monday, confirmed what Reece Walsh, his former teammates at the Warriors and the majority of fans at Suncorp Stadium already knew on Saturday night.

Walsh’s pass to Selwyn Cobbo, that set up a critical try to Jordan Riki, in the second half of the Warriors' 42-12 preliminary final loss to the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium was clearly forward, Annesley said.

Annesley, the NRL’s head of football competitions, addressed the embarrassing blunder at his weekly briefing and said in a wide-ranging end-of-season review, the NRL will consider giving the bunker the power to rule on forward passes and introducing new ball-tracking technology.

“There’s not a lot to say, it is a forward pass,” Annesley said at the beginning of his weekly briefing. “There’s no question about that.”

“The reason we can tell so accurately is because it’s close to the halfway line, all the cameras are on the halfway line, so you get a very good view of this,” he continued.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Reece Walsh throws the infamous pass that has created so much discussion.

“It’s clear that it’s a forward pass, it’s missed by the officials,” Annesley conceded.

On Monday, Annesley said referee Gerard Sutton had already acknowledged the pass was forward.

Annesley showed a ground angle that best illustrated what a bad miss it was and offered clarity on how the rule is worded.

“You can see the hands releasing the ball in a forward direction, which is what the rule is all about. It’s actually about how the ball leaves the hands, not how it travels across the ground.

“The ball comes out of the hands in a forward direction.”

Dave Hunt/AAP Shaun Johnson and the Warriors show their dejection after being well beaten by the Brisbane Broncos.

Much of the heat has gone on Sutton over the botched decision, but a referee has dozens of things to have his eyes on before making a split-second call and multiple players made mistakes during the match too.

The man who made the pass, Walsh, stopped on his run and looked to Sutton for a reaction that never came, a position he clarified on Monday.

“I don’t ask the ref questions,” Walsh told media. “I was a bit [surprised].”

“My first thought was to look around and see if they were going to call it, but they didn't, so I played to the whistle.”

Warriors coach Andrew Webster refused to blame the missed forward pass for the loss and rightly so, but it was a massive momentum swing in the match.

Instead of getting possession on halfway, the Warriors stood under their own posts with a deficit that had grown from 12 to 18.

“The forward pass was so wrong it wasn’t funny, but at the end of the day, they made a line break, we allowed the line break and the forward pass comes off the back of that,” Webster said post-match.

“We weren’t defending well during that period, the forward pass was wrong, but we’re not crying over that and it certainly didn’t cost us the game.”