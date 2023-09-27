Andrew Webster wins Coach of the Year at NRL's Dally M awards

Warriors mentor Andrew Webster has won the NRL’s Coach of the Year at Wednesday’s Dally M Medal ceremony at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney.

In his first year as a head coach, Webster, who beat out his old boss Ivan Cleary (Panthers) and Kevin Walters (Broncos), took the Warriors to the club’s first preliminary final since 2011.

It was the most dramatic of form turnarounds for the club that recorded their worst-ever finish of 15th in 2022.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster has won the NRL's Coach of the Year.

Webster said he was incredibly proud to win the award and gave special thanks to his players and wife.

He said there was a special movement happening with “Up the Wahs” in New Zealand following the club’s return to form.

Warriors skipper Tohu Harris missed out on Captain of the Year to Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds but he still has a shot at a positional award for Lock of the Year.

