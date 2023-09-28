Kalyn Ponga pips Shaun Johnson for NRL's Dally M Medal, Andrew Webster wins coach gong

Newcastle Knights superstar Kalyn Ponga has beaten Shaun Johnson to the tag of the NRL’s best player by a single point.

Ponga was crowned the Dally M medal winner at the NRL’s glitzy awards ceremony at Randwick Racecourse in Sydney on Wednesday night, with the Warriors halfback having to settle for second.

Earlier, Warriors mentor Andrew Webster won the NRL’s Coach of the Year.

There was some consolation for Johnson, who beat out Nathan Cleary and Daly Cherry-Evans for the halfback spot in the Dally M Team of the Year.

Under a new format in 2023, where two independent judges were tasked with handing out six points each on a 3-2-1 basis for regular season matches, players could potentially earn six points in one match. The player with the most points at the end of the season is crowned the winner.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Warriors coach Andrew Webster has won the NRL’s Coach of the Year.

With neither Johnson nor Ponga playing in round 27, it all came down to the penultimate round of the regular season.

Johnson held a 52 point lead and scored three points in the 18-6 victory over the Dragons but Ponga grabbed the perfect six that he needed to scop the Dally M.

In his first year as a head coach, Webster, who beat out his old boss Ivan Cleary (Panthers) and Kevin Walters (Broncos), took the Warriors to the club’s first preliminary final since 2011.

It was the most dramatic of form turnarounds for the club that recorded their worst-ever finish of 15th in 2022.

Webster said he was incredibly proud to win the award and gave special thanks to his players and wife Emma.

“She’s let me chase my dreams,” Webster said when accepting the award.

“Moved countries, become a head coach and have your first baby in a different country, you’re a champ Em and I love ya (sic),” Webster said.

He said there was a special movement happening with “Up the Wahs” in New Zealand following the club’s return to form and first finals appearance since 2018.

“It’s special what’s happening in New Zealand,” Webster said in his acceptance speech.

“From the first day of training to where we are now, it’s amazing boys.

“I’m here because of you,” he said to his players, assistant coaches and club staff.

Johnson, who is in the running for the Dally M Medal for Player of the Year, said the award was “thoroughly deserved”.

“Special, really special, I’m really happy for him,” Johnson said.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Kayla Shaun Johnson at the 2023 Dally M Awards on Wednesday night.

Webster, in his second stint at the club after serving as an assistant to Andrew McFadden back in the 2015-16 seasons, was able to get the whole squad on the same page with immediate effect.

Most experts were picking for a change in fortunes but also for the club to miss the top eight come finals time.

To finish top four on the NRL ladder and get down to the final four teams with a preliminary final appearance must have exceeded the expectations of even the staunchest of Warriors fans.

From the 2022 season when the Warriors were stranded in Australia due to Covid-19, where the club scored just six wins and finished 15th, the worst result in the club’s history, the Warriors won 16 regular season games plus the 40-10 victory over the Newcastle Knights at Mt Smart in week two of the finals.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Warriors coach Andrew Webster paid special credit to his wife Emma.

Warriors skipper Tohu Harris missed out on Captain of the Year to Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, who broke the club’s try-scoring record in 2023, was selected as one of the wingers in the Dally M Team of the Year alongside, Johnson at halfback and Addin Fonua-Blake as one of the props, with the Broncos Payne Haas the other.

Warriors hooker Wayde Egan and lock Tohu Harris were nominated but not selected.

Former New Zealand Sevens star Will Warbrick, from the Melbourne Storm, missed out on Rookie of the Year to Penrith winger Sunia Turuva.

Newcastle Knights star Tamika Upton was crowned the NRLW Dally Medal winner.

NRL Daly M team of the year:

Fullback: Kalyn Ponga (Knights)

Winger: Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Warriors)

Centre: Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

Centre: Herbie Farnworth (Broncos)

Winger: Jamayne Isaako (Dolphins)

Five-eighth: Ezra Mam (Broncos)

Halfback: Shaun Johnson (Warriors)

Prop: Payne Haas (Broncos)

Hooker: Harry Grant (Storm)

Prop: Addin Fonua-Blake (Warriors)

2nd Row: Liam Martin (Panthers)

2nd Row: David Fifita (Titans)

Lock: Patrick Carrigan (Broncos)

NRLW Daly M team of the year:

Fullback: Tamika Upton (Knights)

Winger: Jakiya Whitfeld (Tigers)

Centre: Isabelle Kelly (Roosters)

Centre: Mele Hufanga (Broncos)

Winger: Julia Robinson (Broncos)

Five-eighth: Tarryn Aiken (Roosters)

Halfback: Ali Brigginshaw (Broncos)

Prop: Shannon Mato (Titans)

Hooker: Destiny Brill (Broncos)

Prop: Sarah Togatuki (Tigers)

2nd Row: Yasmin Clydsdale (Knights)

2nd Row: Olivia Kernick (Roosters)

Lock: Simaima Taufa (Raiders)