Warriors secure Andrew Webster as head coach through to end of 2028 NRL season

Andrew Webster took the Warriors to the Preliminary Final in his first year as the club’s head coach.

The Warriors have extended Andrew Webster’s contract as head coach at the club to the end of the 2028 season.

Soon after an outstanding first year, where he took them to the NRL preliminary final, Webster and the club began negotiations on a contract extension to go beyond the initial deal, which ran out at the end of the 2025 season.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said securing Webster long-term was crucial for the future success of the club.

“We’re embarking on a significant investment and long-term views on our pathways and development,” George said.

“To align that approach with having stability in the head coaching role is critical.

Mark Kolbe/Getty Images Andrew Webster picked up the Coach of the Year trophy at this year’s Dally M Awards.

“Andrew has demonstrated on so many levels that he’s the right fit for our footy club. He’s got the capabilities we saw in the first year, but with more time and planning around him and the future, it will allow him to grow further into a very good coach for our club.

“Stability breeds success and we feel like we’ve got the right fit and connection as a coach in Andrew. Both parties wanted to demonstrate a commitment to the future and that’s great for our fans, our sponsors and the young kids looking to play for the Warriors.”

In August, Webster told Stuff he wanted to coach the Warriors for as long as possible and create a dynasty.

“My goal is to be here forever,” Webster said in August.

“I want to see the next generation come through, and I want to coach them. I want to be here like Wayne Bennett was at the Broncos, Craig Bellamy is at the Storm, Trent Robinson at the Roosters and Ivan [Cleary] now in Penrith.

“I don’t want to leave. There are so many reasons for that. I feel like this place suits me and I suit this place.”

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Warriors CEO Cameron George believes stability breeds success at a footy club.

George says it’s vital to have a coach at the club who wants to be there long-term, rather than one looking over his shoulder for something better in Australia.

“Andrew and I both share in a committed passion to try to build something special at this club and that building started a couple of years ago,” George said.

"That conversation he and I had at the time when we first talked about the role, I could see he wanted to be here and share that long-term as well.

“I know him better than most through my own relationship with him, pre the Warriors. When Andrew says something like that, he’s genuine and honest about it. He doesn’t say those things lightly.

"He truly believes where he can take things at this club. The players believe in where he can take this club in his role as head coach and the pathways and development guys believe that what he’s instilling at the top can be filtered down through the whole system.

“Him committing long-term allows all those aspects to grow into success. He’s never wanted to leave once he’s started this journey and both the club and him have demonstrated that through this partnership for the next five years.”

The Warriors will field under-17, under-19, under-21 and reserve grade teams next year as the club aims to be fully committed to building pathways, something that fell away during the Covid-19 years.

George says he feels retaining Webster to at least the end of 2028 plays a key role in that.

“Andrew McFadden [recruitment and pathways manager] and the team are working really hard unearthing talent, putting them into the system and making sure the accountability applies from day one,” he said.

“They’re out there today looking at players in Papakura and last weekend we had over 1000 kids register to trial for two teams. We had those trials at Cornwall Park and Webby is across everything they’re doing.

“It’s stability that breeds success and it starts by locking away good people and the best people at the footy club and Andrew is just one part of that.

“One key thing in assessing this is that when we go through a tough time which will come, there’s no better bloke I want beside me in the trenches than Andrew as the head coach.”