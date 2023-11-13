Warriors fixtures for 2024 confirmed as NRL releases draw

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak points to Warriors fans at Mt Smart after their famous win over the Knights in September.

The Warriors will play at home on Anzac Day for the first time since 2015 and host the Gold Coast Titans on April 25 at Mt Smart, as reported by Stuff.

The NRL draw for 2024 was released on Monday and the Auckland club’s Christchurch fixture will be in round three against the Canberra Raiders on March 22.

The Warriors last played in New Zealand on Anzac Day against the Titans in 2015 to mark the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Gallipoli.

They begin the season at home against the Cronulla Sharks on March 8 in Auckland and play their first away match in round two against the Melbourne Storm on March 16.

Their opponents for Magic Round in Brisbane on May 19 are the Penrith Panthers, the three-time reigning premiers.

They have a bye in the final round after finishing the regular season away to Cronulla on August 31.

The Warriors will play 10 matches at their Mt Smart home, as well as the Christchurch fixture against Canberra. Their other 13 matches, including Magic Round, will be staged in Australia.

The teams they play home and away are the Sharks, the Storm, the Raiders, the Newcastle Knights, the Manly Sea Eagles, the Titans, the Dolphins and the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The teams they will play once are the Panthers, the Brisbane Broncos, the Wests Tigers, the Parramatta Eels, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, the St George Illawarra Dragons, the Sydney Roosters and the North Queensland Cowboys.

The Warriors’ 2023 campaign in Andrew Webster’s first year as coach was their best since reaching the grand final in 2011.

They came fourth – their first top-four finish since 2007 – and were only 80 minutes away from their third grand final appearance, although they lost 42-12 to the Broncos in the preliminary final in Brisbane, extending their wait for a first NRL title.

Supporters returned en masse for the Warriors’ first full season back in Auckland after spending most of the previous three years based in Australia because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Home matches regularly sold out and 26,083 fans packed Mt Smart for the Warriors’ first finals match at home since 2008 against the Knights, a semifinal they won 40-10 in September.

Warriors draw in 2024

Round 1: Sharks on March 8 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 2: Storm on March 16 (A), AAMI Park, Melbourne

Round 3: Raiders on March 22 (H), Apollo Projects Stadium, Christchurch

Round 4: Knights on March 31 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 5: Rabbitohs on April 6 (A), Accor Stadium, Sydney

Round 6: Sea Eagles on April 13 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 7: Dragons on April 19 (A), WIN Stadium, Wollongong

Round 8: Titans on April 25 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 9: Knights on May 5 (A), McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Round 10: Roosters on May 12 (A), Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Round 11: Panthers on May 19 (N), Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane (Magic Round)

Round 12: Dolphins on May 26 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 13: BYE

Round 14: Cowboys on June 8 (A), Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Townsville

Round 15: Storm on June 15 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 16: Titans on June 22 (A), Cbus Super Stadium, Gold Coast

Round 17: Broncos on June 29 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 18: Bulldogs on July 6 (A), Accor Stadium, Sydney

Round 19: BYE

Round 20: Raiders on July 19 (A), GIO Stadium, Canberra

Round 21: Tigers on July 26 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 22: Eels on August 2 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 23: Dolphins on August 11 (A), Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Round 24: Sea Eagles on August 16 (A), 4 Pines Park, Sydney

Round 25: Bulldogs on August 23 (H), Go Media Stadium, Auckland

Round 26: Sharks on August 31 (A), Pointsbet Stadium, Sydney ​

Round 27: BYE