Warriors captain Tohu Harris to extend NRL career into 2025

Inspirational Warriors captain Tohu Harris has committed to play on for an eighth season at the club, with a fresh contract extension for the 2025 NRL season.

Harris, who will turn 32 in January, was off-contract at the end of the upcoming 2024 season, meaning rival clubs would have been able to approach his management since the first of November this year.

An NRL premiership winner with the Melbourne Storm in 2017, Harris was one of the Warriors’ best during the 2023 season, that saw the club break its finals drought and advance all the way to a Preliminary Final – a match lost to the Brisbane Broncos.

Re-committing to the club for 2025, a year that will be the veteran’s 13th in the NRL and putting pen to paper for just a single year, could well point to Harris contemplating finishing his exceptional career at the Warriors after the 2025 season.

The man who transformed the club’s fortunes during that outstanding 2023 season, head coach Andrew Webster, said securing Harris’ long-term future was a major boost ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Stuff Inspirational Warriors captain Tohu Harris has extended his time with the club, committing to the 2025 season.

“Without him and his leadership on and off the field we certainly wouldn’t be where we are right now,” he said.

“He’s an unbelievable player and person who means so much to our club.”

Webster, who was previously an assistant coach to now recruitment boss Andrew McFadden in 2015 and 2016, spoke with Harris before taking on the head coaching role last season and said the industrious lock or middle forward impressed him with his passion and what he wants for the club.

“He proved that throughout the last season and now he has the opportunity to take the team further as we seek more improvement,” Webster said.

Harris, who has made 220 appearances, including 103 for the Warriors, made his NRL debut for the Storm way back in 2013 before joining the Warriors ahead of the 2018 season.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport Warriors head coach Andrew Webster doesn’t believe the club would be where it is now without Tohu Harris.

He officially only took over as the club’s captain at the beginning of the 2022 season but his role as a senior leader within the club and NRL side has been a key one from the day he arrived in Auckland.

A fact not lost on McFadden.

“He has been so critical in helping us to where we are today, a job he started in the tough times away from home in Australia,” McFadden said.

A two-time winner of the Simon Mannering Medal in 2020 and 2021, Harris was a finalist for the 2023 Dally M Captain of the Year award at this year’s NRL awards.

He played 23 of the club’s 27 matches averaging 69 minutes, 140 metres and 40 tackles a game.

In 2024, Harris will be reunited with the man who he took over the captaincy from, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, with the former All Black returning to the Warriors.

Harris has retired from international rugby league but previously represented the Kiwis 16 times.