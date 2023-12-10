Kurt Capewell reveals why he's leaving the Broncos for Warriors

Kurt Capewell says he wants to be a part of something special that’s happening at the Warriors.

New Warriors signing Kurt Capewell says he wouldn’t have joined the club unless he was totally convinced they could win an NRL Premiership.

The 30-year-old back rower agreed on Thursday to sign a three-year deal to join the Warriors from next season and securing a State of Origin level player is a massive boost for the club.

Capewell met Warriors coach Andrew Webster in Auckland a couple of weeks ago and came away convinced it was the right club for him to join.

At his age, he wanted to go to a club where he could be confident there was a good chance of winning something and also creating history.

That’s happened at various stages of his career and for him, moving away from the Broncos wasn’t just about picking a big pay cheque.

“I’ve never been a very good loser,” Capewell told Stuff.

Albert Perez/Getty Images Kurt Capewell knew Andrew Webster from the time they were both at the Panthers.

“Wherever I play footy, I play to win and I know there’s a good chance of that happening at the Warriors.

“So I’m excited to see what happens. We’ve got other players who have been added to the squad and getting Roger (Tuivasa-Sheck) back has been massive.

“It’s going to be awesome to see what we can do and winning a maiden Premiership is definitely a drawcard for me.

“I was also a part of the Cronulla Sharks’ maiden Premiership (in 2016) and I was part of a maiden Premiership for the Ipswich Jets (in the Queensland Cup).

“There’s no feeling like it and if I can get the job done while I’m at the Warriors, I’ll be a very happy man.”

Capewell was spotted having lunch with Webster at an Auckland restaurant during his recent trip to New Zealand and says he liked not only what the Warriors coach said about where they're headed, but also what everyone else at the club had to say.

“I know Webby from when I was at Penrith and I know the type of guy he is,” Capewell said.

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images Kurt Capewell knows what it’s like for a team to win its maiden Premiership as he was with the Sharks in 2016.

“But going over there and meeting everyone else from the club really shored up my decision.

“They’re genuine people and it seems like a great club that’s heading in the right direction.

“I’m really excited to head over there and be a part of their club and a part of that journey.”

Until recently Capewell hadn’t been thinking about a move away from the Broncos. When he spoke to Stuff on Friday he had just returned from a trip on a fishing boat he’s recently purchased and earlier this year he moved into a new house.

“I bought a house six months ago, but that’s the life of it (professional footy),” he said.

“I might bring the boat over, I’ve heard the fishing is pretty good there.”

It’s not often players of Capewell’s age and stature in the game are willing to make the move to New Zealand. Even though he felt it was right for his career, he and his partner spent time going over the pros and cons of relocating to Auckland.

“Obviously, my partner has her job here in Brisbane and it’s not the easiest thing for her to leave, because she loves her job and she’ll have to move over to another country as well,” Capewell said.

“But she said she’d definitely rather go to Auckland than Sydney and that it looks beautiful. So we’re really excited to get over there.

“I’ll be over after Christmas, but I might come over for a brief stint before to see everyone and meet all the boys, then come back and start organising stuff.

“As you can imagine, there’s a fair bit to do when you move out of a house and you’re heading overseas too.”

Capewell played against the Warriors twice last season; the 26-22 victory in Napier and the Broncos’ emphatic 42-12 win in the Preliminary Final. Despite being on the winning side both times, he was impressed with how the Warriors went in 2023.

“They had a breakout season,” he said.

“Comparing how they started to how they went through the middle part of the year and then finished off the season, you could see a lot of improvement. That’s a positive sign for what’s to come.

“For our game in Napier, what I can remember is the fans. They’ve got some crazy fans which I love and I can’t wait to be a part of the Warriors nation, experience those fans and play a home game at Mt Smart.

“There’s a great journey going on at the Warriors and it’s something I want to be a part of.”