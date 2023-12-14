The huge money Roger Tuivasa-Sheck turned down to return to the Warriors

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in preseason training with the Warriors after two years away playing rugby.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has revealed he walked away from a lucrative two-year deal to play rugby in Japan to return to the Warriors.

The former All Black fronted media for the first time on Thursday since switching back to league and beginning preseason with the NRL club.

He has no regrets about trying his hand at rugby, even though he didn’t achieve what he wanted.

The 30-year-old said he was close to finalising the next chapter in his career, which would have been a move to Japanese rugby to financially set him up for life, but after catching up for a coffee with a couple of his former Warriors team-mates it made him think that maybe Japan wasn’t for him.

"I thought I was going to go on to rugby and then I had a Japan deal lined up,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

"I was going to go, take my family, explore the world, see what happens and go from there.

Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was only selected three times by Ian Foster.

“But when I went through the process, I called Jazz (Tevaga) and Tohu (Harris), who I was close with and said let’s go out for a coffee.

“I said ‘tell me one thing, do I just go to Japan and see what happens, or do I come back?’

“They looked at each other and said there’s something here [at the Warriors].

"That got me excited, so then I had another catch up with Webby (Andrew Webster) and made the decision to come back.

“I’m just excited now, because they’re excited. They feel something here and hopefully for the next few years something happens.”

But although Tuivasa-Sheck was having chats with Webster, he still needed convincing that things had changed at the Warriors.

As captain of the club before he left, the continually disappointing years weighed heavily on Tuivasa-Sheck. He remained passionate about the Warriors, but needed to be convinced that things had changed.

“I had to see it,” he said.

“If you put yourself in my shoes, I’d been here from 2016, I’ve had three or four coaches, different managers sell me the same, that they’re going to do A, B, C to get the title. But each year that comes up and we lose the coach.

Jason McCawley/Getty Images Tohu Harris helped convince Roger Tuivasa-Sheck that something special was happening at the Warriors.

“My family have seen me at my darkest times, because I’m always putting in.

“We didn’t have the best of seasons when I was here, so I have to see it come to life.

“Everyone was talking about it, but that’s what they had done every year, so I had to see it. I saw it, I felt it and now I’m back.”

Eventually, Webster convinced Tuivasa-Sheck that things would be different this time.

“He said we’re going to be a team that competes and turns up for each other,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“I said: ‘Webby, I’ve heard this before, tell me something different.’

“He said: “I’ve got a few rules, we’re going to be learning. I’ve got a group of coaches that are going to teach, we’re going to be better rugby league players.’

“That’s what this club needed. We’ve got talent at this club, city and country, but we needed someone to come in and teach us rugby league.

“If you come through the system and grades, we’ve got unreal private schools for rugby union.

“So all of those guys are unreal rugby players in New Zealand. So for someone to come over and teach us rugby league, that was massive and that shows why it went so well last year.”

Tuivasa-Sheck played just three tests for the All Blacks, starting only once, against Japan. He made 18 appearances for the Blues and 15 for Auckland.

It may have been a more successful code switch than Benji Marshall experienced, but he fell short of making the impact he hoped for.

“I enjoyed it, I have no regrets on going over,” he said.

“I would have loved to have won a title for Auckland in the NPC or the Blues and had a few more games for the All Blacks.

“But I got to wear the jersey, I made some awesome friends that I’ll keep for a long time. I really enjoyed my two years there.”