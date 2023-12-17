What Andrew Webster said to Chanel Harris-Tavita to get him through Warriors preseason

Chanel Harris-Tavita is back at preseason for the Warriors after deciding to skip the 2023 NRL season.

As Chanel Harris-Tavita puts himself through the Warriors’ brutal preseason training regime, there’s one sentence from Andrew Webster that keeps going through his head.

The 24-year-old is back at the club after skipping all the 2023 NRL season to discover there’s more to life than footy.

He got himself prepared as much as he could for his return. However, after a year away it was always going to be tough for him to get through preseason, but he kept remembering what the Warriors coach said to him.

“It’s hard going home at the end of the day,” Harris-Tavita said.

“But when I spoke to Webby (Webster) and we were talking about coming back to training for preseason, he said ‘you’ll be tired going home, but you’ll be happy.’

David Neilson/Photosport Chanel Harris-Tavita decided to walk away from rugby league after the 2022 NRL season.

“That’s one thing that’s stuck with me every day, that I’m leaving physically and mentally exhausted and sometimes I feel like sleeping here and going straight to training the next morning.

“But when I get in the car I’m happy and I feel like each day myself and the players around me are getting a little bit better.

“If you keep getting better every day, then over a long period of time the results are going to show.”

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, who has also returned to the Warriors after time away, says he’s full of respect for Harris-Tavita.

“I wish I could have been as brave as he was, to make that decision in his early 20s to step away,” Tuivasa-Sheck said.

“A lot of people would have said it was their dream to play in the NRL and they would have held onto it. But he put himself first and that’s a brave thing to do.

“Now he’s back, he looks good, he’s flying out there and it looks like he’s never left. I’m excited for him.”

During Harris-Tavita’s time away he spent a couple of months working on his uncle’s farm in Samoa and also made trips to Asia and North and South America.

It helped Harris-Tavita get a better understanding of what life is like outside the bubble of being a professional athlete.

He doesn’t regret his decision to walk away from the game, even if it cost him a lot of money and he missed out on one of the Warriors’ most memorable seasons.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff During his time away, Harris-Tavita visited his sister, J’adore Harris-Tavita, who is studying at Duke University in America.

“Life is about making mistakes and learning from them,” he said.

“Even if it wasn’t the right decision for me, I’m still willing to own that decision.

“I know back then that was the best decision for me and now I’m back, happy, refreshed and relaxed.”

He says what he missed most about being away, was having his days and weeks scheduled for him. He had to plan what he wanted to do and make his own decisions.

“The biggest thing was routine,” he said.

“When I stepped away, I didn’t have a clear plan of what I wanted to do.

“It was to take myself out of the environment and see where I end up. I’ve pretty much ended up where I started (back at the Warriors).

“I enjoy having things planned throughout the week, so I can have breakfast, go to training and work towards something. That’s something I missed.”

His time away has made him think about what he wants to do with his life once his playing days are.

A trap a lot of sports people fall into is not being prepared for what happens once the boots are hung up, but this experience has made Harris-Tavita realise he needs to think about it now.

“When I first started playing, I began studying at AUT for a couple of years part-time,” he said.

“I’m thinking of going back to finish that degree while I’m playing, so that I’ll have something to fall back on when I do retire.”