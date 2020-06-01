'Sack the lot of them': Anger at Adolf Hitler prank and serial killer Dr Harold Shipman appearing in NRL cut-outs

What started as a feel-good story for diehard fans to show their support is quickly turning into a cluster of controversy for the NRL and Fox Sports.

With no crowds at games when the competition restarted over the weekend because of Covid-19, a new initiative from the NRL gave fans the chance to have their face on a cardboard cut-out in the stands.

Most of the images shown on TV broadcasts were good-natured but social media has been buzzing with outrage over infamous British serial killer Dr Harold Shipman appearing at Sunday's Panthers and Knights match.

Getty-Images Most of the cut-outs were good-natured fans but others have upset some viewers.

Shipman, who became known as Dr Death, was found guilty of the murder of 15 of his patients by lethal injections in 2000.

His offending occurred between 1995 and 1998 but fears remain to this day that he could have got away with many more murders that went undedicated.

Shipman was sentenced to life in prison but took his own life at Wakefield Prison in 2004.

Further vision appeared on Fox Sports league show Sunday night With Matty Johns of Adolf Hitler in the stands behind Warriors' superfan The Mt Smart Joker.

It appears the image of Adolf Hitler was not a cut-out at any NRL matches but was a Photoshop gag by the Matty Johns Show.

That has outraged some on social media more than if it was a cut-out that the NRL had failed to screen.

Dozens of Twitter users have reacted angrily to the image from the show given the timing of the so-called prank following the tragic death of George Floyd and the resulting protests.

"Sack the lot of them," one Twitter commentator wrote in reference to the show's gag.

Fox Sports has apologised for the gag on the Sunday Night with Matty Johns show in a statement released to Nine's Wide World of Sports.

Getty-Images Cardboard cut-outs of fans and their dogs are placed in seats around the stadiums during NRL matches.

"We are very concerned by an incident involving an inappropriate image shown as part of one of our live shows discussing NRL crowd cut-outs," a spokesperson said.

"We are currently reviewing the circumstances and examining the action we need to ensure those involved understand it is not acceptable.

"We sincerely apologise for the offence the image has caused."

Johns has also personally apologised for the gag.

“The segment on my Fox League show on Sunday in which we showed an image of Hitler in crowd cut outs was in poor taste and completely inappropriate,” Johns said.

“I know Fox Sports has apologised but I need to personally step up to this. I know how raw and devastating those events remain for so many people and families.

“I acknowledge it was wrong and I apologise to our viewers and to everyone in the community who is rightly concerned and offended by the segment.

“I’ve reached out and spoken directly to Vic Alhadeff at the Jewish Board of Deputies this morning to apologise to the Jewish community and I’ll be apologising on air to all our viewers on Thursday night’s show.”

Many diehard fans used the opportunity to show their support but others used it to show off their dogs or cats.

Others used the opportunity to make gags of their own.

One person paid the A$22 plus GST to have British PM Boris Johnson's chief adviser Dominic Cummings on a cut-out.

His cut-out appearance at an NRL game in Australia was seemingly a joke about him breaking Covid-19 restrictions to travel 402km to visit his parents farm during the pandemic.

The cut-outs weren't the only polarising subject of the NRL's return with the fake crowd noise also dividing opinions.

An NRL statement over the weekend said after starting at the weekend, the concept will ramp up in round four with more fans able to take part.

For every cut out that is purchased, a $1 donation is given to mental health awareness charity Gotcha4Life.

NRL head of marketing Peter Jarmain said it gives fans a chance to be part of something truly unique.

"We wanted to make sure the lifeblood of the NRL, our members and fans, had the chance to pull on their jerseys, don their club colours and support in a really fun way," he said.

"I know the players and clubs will appreciate the support, even if the fans aren’t able to shout, celebrate and jump around for the tries and hits as they usually would."