Warriors NRLW season alive with NRL set to stump up funding to save the women's game

The NRL is set to announce a funding package to save its women's competition, with ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys confident all four NRLW clubs will be included in this year's premiership.

The NRLW premiership was in danger of being axed if clubs were forced to pay the usual costs. In the past, clubs needed to spend at least A$500,000 to be included in the competition - a figure the Warriors and Roosters said they could not afford this year due to the financial impact of Covid-19.

The official announcement is set to come on Tuesday night.

Getty-Images Warriors captain Georgia Hale has recently spoken about her fears for the women's game post-Covid-19.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said last week his club would not go ahead with the women's game if funding did not come from the NRL or the government.

"We've got to be extremely cautious and certainly guarded with our financial situation and making sure we survive for the greatest good for everyone," he said.

Getty-Images All four WNRL teams are now expected to contest the 2020 premiership.

The NRL will fund the entire game, with the Roosters, Dragons, Broncos and Warriors set to compete in a round-robin format.

The 2020 Holden Women’s State of Origin is also set to go ahead on November 13. It will be played in Queensland for the first time.