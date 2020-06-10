NRL: Sharks prop Toby Rudolf set to backflip on his deal to join Warriors

Warriors sensation Eliesa Katoa tells the story of his mother's surprise reaction when learning of his NRL debut.

The battling Warriors are set to suffer another setback, with rugged Sharks prop Toby Rudolf poised to backflip on his deal to join the club next season.

Rudolf agreed to join the Warriors after the club made him a lucrative offer while the game was in Covid-19 lockdown recently.

But sources close to the 24-year-old dynamo have told Wide World of Sports that Rudolf has had second thoughts and now wants to remain with the Sharks.

Getty-Images Toby Rudolf is reportedly set to turn down the Warriors.

The 24-year-old Rudolf has been one of the big success stories of the opening rounds of the season.

A Souths junior, he was unable to break into the Rabbitohs' top squad and played for Redcliffe in the Queensland Cup in 2018.

He signed with the Sharks last season but spent the early stages of the year recovering from major knee surgery.

Getty-Images Toby Rudolf could be set to remain at the Sharks in 2021.

He made his top grade debut in round one this year and despite the Sharks losing their first three games, he has looked right at home in top company and starred in the breakthrough win over the Cowboys last weekend.

Strong and fearless, he agreed to a three-year deal with the Warriors and would have been a handy addition to the Kiwi team's struggling pack.

He is expected to ask for a release on compassionate grounds due to an illness of a close relative.

- NINE'S Wide World of Sports