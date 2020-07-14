League legend Manu Vatuvei enters new career in real estate

Manu Vatuvei has taken the Glitterball Trophy, but he hopes to keep dancing with Loryn Reynolds.

New Zealand rugby league legend Manu Vatuvei is tackling a new career in south Auckland real estate.

Vatuvei announced his career switch on Instagram on Tuesday, with the caption: the beginning of a new chapter in my life.

He joins fellow former Warriors Logan Swann and Michael Witt in choosing real estate as the preferred life after football option.

Manu Vatuvei is now a licensed real estate salesperson.

The 33-year-old, who played on the wing for the Warriors in the NRL from 2004 to 2017, officially retired from rugby league in April 2019.

He made 226 appearances for the Warriors, scoring 152 tries. He also played 29 tests for the Kiwis and two for Tonga.

Now a licensed salesperson, he will be working out of the LJ Hooker Now Manukau office, a community he inspired on the field for more than a decade.

Branch manager David Subritzky said Vatuvei’s personality and commitment to the community would serve him well in his new career.

“We have been working with Manu for about a year now, while he has been finishing his papers and it’s exciting to see him finally licensed,” Subritzky said.

Manu Vatuvei on Dancing with the Stars

“People out here love him. And he will be working closely with some of our experienced agents for a while.”

Vatuvei was crowned the winner of Dancing With The Stars in 2019, after performing a dramatic dance he choreographed himself to Lorde's rendition of Everybody Wants To Rule The World.

In October the same year, he welcomed his fifth daughter.