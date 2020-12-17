Phil Gould an early contender for NRL buy of the year by the NZ Warriors

Phil Gould is shaping as an early contender for rugby league's best buy of the 2021 season as he quickly wins over New Zealand Warriors officials.

While new coach Nathan Brown has full control of the NRL team and continues to manage his playing group split across both sides of the Tasman - one in Auckland, the other in Kiama, New South Wales - Gould has quietly gone about working his magic behind the scenes.

"There are so many people who think they know about rugby league, but only a handful of people actually do, and Gus is one of them,'' Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"I enjoy his thinking. I know the club, the owners, the staff, he's been on Zoom calls with them, he's very respectful and doesn't overplay his hand. He doesn't pigeon-hole himself into any one area.

"He's been willing and able to do whatever we need him to do and whenever we need him to do it. I can see once we're able to travel freely, he'll have a huge impact on not only our club but the wider game in New Zealand, which is why we attracted him to the role.''

Gould signed on as a consultant with the Warriors in August with his main brief to improve the pathways program for the next generation of New Zealand league stars.

Tony Feder/Getty Images Warriors chief executive Cameron George says Phil Gould is one of the few people who know rugby league.

The Warriors have made it clear Brown is in charge of league matters and there will be no interference from Gould, which was often a criticism levelled against the 62-year-old from some Penrith officials during his time at the Panthers.

George said former Knights coach Brown had been ''absolutely fantastic'' in his first six weeks in the top job.

With Brown's fresh enthusiasm, Gould's knowledge, and a host of new players, including Addin Fonua-Blake, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Kane Evans and Euan Aitken, there is good reason Warriors fans know their team will return to the finals. One player the Warriors have no interest in pursuing, however, is unwanted Broncos prop Matt Lodge.

Despite New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Adern's commitment this week to throw open the borders without the need for Australians and returning Kiwis to quarantine in the new year, the Warriors are determined to stay put in Australia the first three months of 2021.

And the fear of being stranded in New Zealand in the event of a fresh Covid-19 outbreak is the simple reason the club will not entertain returning home as soon as Ardern gives the green light, said George.

"We're not wasting any energy on it. We know we'll be in Australia until April."

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Addin Fonua-Blake has joined the NZ Warriors from the Manly Sea Eagles.

"The key thing nobody can forget is as quick as the Prime Minister can open the borders, she can also close them,'' George said.

"We needed a clear and certain plan for the game to work around. And even if the borders do open, we needed the confidence they would remain open, and I'm not quite sure you can determine if that will happen in the first week or two [of them reopening].

The Warriors finish training on Friday and will come together as a full playing group the first time on January 3 in Tamworth where they will train for a month before relocating to the Central Coast on February 2.

The cancelled Tamworth Country Music Festival meant accommodation was available in the north-west NSW city. The cost of being based on the Central Coast throughout the January school holidays would have been exorbitant.