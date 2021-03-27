Warriors v Raiders: Cooper Cronk in 'awe' of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck after try-saving heroics

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck pulled off a remarkable try-saving tackle in the Warriors’ stunning comeback win against the Raiders on Saturday - and it left Aussie league legend Cooper Cronk ‘in awe’.

Tuivasa-Sheck knocked the ball out of Jordan Rapana's right hand when it looked like Rapana was certain to snatch the victory for the Raiders.

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Roger Tuivasa-Sheck launches himself towards Jordan Rapana with just seconds left on the clock.

It was just the latest bit of brilliance from the star fullback who will join the Blues and New Zealand Rugby next year, and the play left Cronk, who isn't prone to superlatives, singing the praises of the Warriors No 1.

““I don’t think I’ve seen an individual effort from a player [like that] for a long, long time,” Cronk told Fox League.

“I’m in awe for the first time in a while. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, I tip my hat to you son.

“That was an outstanding second half and a desperate last play to save the game for your team.”

Mark Nolan/Getty Images Jordan Rapana watches in agony as he kncoks the ball on in the tackle of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

Rapana looked for all money like he was going to score the try, but Tuivasa-Sheck simply launched himself like a human missile to save the game for the Warriors.

His Warriors team-mates immediately recognised the effort, celebrating wildly with the brilliant Aucklander as the Raiders could only look on in disbelief.

The try-saver will have Blues and All Blacks fans licking their lips in anticipation.

There have been reports that the All Blacks see Tuivasa-Sheck, but his brilliance as a defender at fullback or the wing might change that view.