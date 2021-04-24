NRL: Warriors injury woes continue with Paul Turner ruled out for season

The bad injury news keeps mounting for the Warriors, with the club confirming rookie Paul Turner’s shoulder injury is set to rule him out for the rest of the NRL season.

The 20-year-old utility came off the bench and was instrumental in last weekend’s win over the St George Illawarra Dragons, scoring a maiden try and playing on despite his clear setback, after Peta Hiku had already been forced off with a dislocated shoulder of his own.

Both were ruled out indefinitely midweek, though speaking on the eve of the team’s Anzac Day clash against the Storm in Melbourne on Sunday night, assistant coach Craig Hodges said Turner, who made a debut appearance last season before two more this year, needed extensive surgery to his left shoulder.

David Neilson/Photosport Paul Turner faces shoulder surgery and the rest of the NRL season on the sidelines.

“I don’t think we’ll see him again this year, which is really disappointing, because although he’d only had two games, I thought he was doing a really good job in that utility role off the bench,” Hodges said.

“It was a pretty courageous effort of him to play on the other day. I thought it shows what the team and the club means to him and showed the sort of character that he has to play on, because it was pretty obvious to all our medical staff straight after the game that he wasn’t in a good way.

“But he did his job for everybody. We would have been in a lot of trouble had he had to come off, after losing Peta [Hiku] early in the game.”

The Warriors have seven players in their casualty ward, including star recruit Addin Fonua-Blake, who isn’t expected to return from a knee injury until round 19-20.

Hodges was able to deliver some slightly better news on Adam Pompey, who’s ankle injury suffered against the Dragons should only keep him out for a couple of weeks.

Fellow backs Euan Aitken (ankle) and Chanel Harris-Tavita (foot) have also both started running light laps of the training paddock, while second rower Eliesa Katoa’s injury picked up while playing for feeder club Redcliffe against Wynnum Manly in the Queensland Cup last weekend was turf toe, and will see him out for two to three weeks.

The Warriors go into their round-seven game aiming to beat the Storm on Anzac Day for the first time since 2014.

“The team got a lot of confident out of last weekend’s performance against St George,” Hodges said.

“There’s always excitement taking on Melbourne, they’ve been a wonderful club for a long time. So the competitive juices get flowing a little bit faster against these guys.

“And add into the mix to that it’s Anzac Day, it’s always a very special occasion, and the Warriors have a great history against Melbourne.”