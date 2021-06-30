Former Warriors interim Todd Payten can't coach Cowboys for two matches due to Covid-19 scare

North Queensland coach Todd Payten has been placed in a two-week isolation with Cowboys training cancelled after he became a close contact of a Covid-19 case.

The Cowboys were forced to call training off on Wednesday after it emerged Payten had been at the Townsville markets on Sunday, where a known case visited.

Payten is currently awaiting a Covid-19 test result, but will be sidelined for 14 days regardless under Queensland health orders.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Head coach Todd Payten will be out of the Cowboys bubble for 14 days.

Assistant coach Dean Young will take over the role in the interim.

READ MORE:

* Chad Townsend and Dallin Watene-Zelezniak in, Reece Walsh out for Warriors against Dragons

* 'Caught off guard': Chad Townsend didn't see Sharks axing coming, will play for Warriors on Friday

* Warriors lose Euan Aitken and Josh Curran for two weeks after Covid-19 close contact

* NRL: Why Todd Payten will 'always owe Warriors a debt' for nailing Cowboys job



Payten's case isn't the only one troubling the Cowboys after they trained together on Monday.

Players Tom Gilbert and Griffin Neame also travelled to Magnetic Island on Saturday, where the known case also visited.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Todd Payten took over as the Warriors' interim head coach in 2020 but turned down the fulltime job for 2021.

Along with housemate Laitia Moceidreke and strength and conditioning coach Mark Henry, they have all been sent for immediate tests.

The club's NRL squad and 17 football department staff are unable to return to training until negative test results are received.

But CEO Jeff Reibel said Saturday's clash with Newcastle was not in jeopardy as long as the results came back negative.

"Whilst Todd will be away all our other coaching staff have stepped up," Reibel said.

"The weekend's game subject to all negative tests coming back is not in jeopardy."

None of the instances are considered biosecurity breaches, given the Cowboys were not placed into a bubble until the rest of the competition was on Monday night.

At the time there was also no knowledge that there had been any cases in the Townsville area.

It comes after two Warriors players in Josh Curran and Euan Aitken were placed into isolation after being on the same flight as a confirmed case late last week.

Canterbury have five players in isolation including former Queensland State of Origin prop Dylan Napa after they breached NRL guidelines last week by visiting a Bondi pub before subsequently becoming close contacts of a case.

And Cronulla centre Josh Dugan has been isolated after breaching the bubble over the weekend to dine out at a Potts Point restaurant.

He is not considered a contact of any known case.