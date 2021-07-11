Warriors caught up in Covid-19 scare ahead of Cronulla Sharks game

The Warriors were reportedly forced to stay on the bus after staff members at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium were identified as close contacts.

The Warriors were caught up in a Covid-19 scare ahead of Sunday's NRL clash against Cronulla in Sydney, significantly disrupting their preparation for the must-win match.

While the match is still going ahead, Stuff can confirm the squad was forced to stay on the team bus after one of the catering staff at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, venue for Sunday's game, were identified as a close contact.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George said they were informed of the situation minutes before they arrived at the ground. He informed officials they would not be leaving the bus until they received assurance from the NRL that the venue was “Covid-safe”.

Catering staff were sent home and the Warriors' pre-game meals were disposed of, while players and staff had to wait about 30 minutes while cleaning took place.

"I wasn't letting anyone get off the bus until I was satisfied the NRL had given us that assurance, because we work day and night - like everyone else - to protect ourselves from it," George said.

"Coming into a middle of a hotspot to play a game of footy, we don't want people being negligent, which exposes us, players and their families to risk."

NRL biosecurity protocols require teams to arrive for the game hours before kick-off.

With the catering staff sent home, the Warriors' pre-game meals were replaced by "six plastic bags full of bread rolls and everything else", which was far from ideal as the Kiwi club attempt to stay in contention for the finals.

"It's no excuse it's just not ideal what's happened," George said. "It's been quite an interesting few hours and one that just highlights how volatile the situation is here in Sydney at the moment."

The NRL have yet to comment on the situation, but earlier on Sunday chief executive Andrew Abdo revealed the Australian Rugby League Commission (ARLC) were considering relocating the majority of the clubs to Queensland in order for the competition to continue.

It comes as New South Wales struggles to contain the latest outbreak of Covid-19.

The state reported 77 new cases on Sunday while NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian's said she "will be shocked" if Sydney records less than 100 active cases on Monday.

"We've been preparing for multiple scenarios and one of them is relocation," Abdo said on Nine's The Sunday Footy Show.

"In this particular case we have nine Sydney-based teams and so it's very much on the cards that we may need to for a short period of time relocate them to somewhere where there's a much lower risk of infection.

"It's real time. We've been working on it for a number of weeks in terms of preparation, now it becomes the practical elements that ... we'll have a discussion with our board this evening and then we'll start communicating plans through to our different stakeholders."

The ARLC has already made the last-minute decision to move Wednesday's State of Origin finale from Newcastle to the Gold Coast to ensure fans can attend.

The Warriors are based on the NSW Central Coast, although it was unclear if they would be required to join the Sydney clubs in relocating should the Commission come to that decision.