Warriors want answers after Reece Walsh handed longer ban than Melbourne Storm trio

The New Zealand Warriors phoned the NRL for a “please explain” after Reece Walsh received a two-match ban compared to the one-match penalties handed to the Melbourne Storm trio.

League fans went into meltdown on Tuesday about Cameron Munster, Brandon Smith and Chris Lewis all being forced to miss just the one match for partying in a hotel room with what appeared to be a white substance.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Warriors star Reece Walsh was fined $5000 and suspended for two matches.

The trio told the NRL Integrity Unit they were too drunk to remember if they took drugs, let alone whether the white substance in the video widely circulated was actually cocaine.

Walsh was arrested in possession of cocaine last Saturday night on the Gold Coast and made a teary public apology the next day.

READ MORE:

* Reece Walsh cops $5000 fine, two-game ban, Brandon Smith fined $15,000, one-game ban

* Brandon Smith: 'I know I let a lot of people down, especially my family'

* NRL: Billy Slater urges clubs to sign Benji Marshall for a 20th top grade season



Some at the Warriors believe Walsh’s crime was far less damaging to the NRL brand than the video footage of senior players Smith and Munster in full party mode.

“I thought Reece’s punishment was fair,” Warriors CEO Cameron George said on Tuesday afternoon.

When pressed on his thoughts about the Melbourne sanctions, George told the Sydney Morning Herald: “I phoned Integrity Unit boss Joe Collins and Andrew Abdo on Tuesday for a ‘please explain’. That’s all I want to say on the matter.”

Munster is on his last chance at the Storm, with the club booting him out of the leadership group, imposing a 12-month alcohol ban and hitting him with a whopping A$100,000 ($105,000) fine that has been suspended.

He will also commence a four-week stint in a rehabilitation facility in Queensland on Wednesday for his drinking issues.

Storm CEO Justin Rodski confirmed Munster, who has attracted interest from the second Brisbane franchises, was aware he was on his last warning.

Supplied Cameron Munster, left, and Brandon Smith in a room with what appears to be white powder after their season ended.

The NRL fined Munster A$30,000, Smith A$15,000 and Lewis A$4000, which they say took into account “the varying salaries of each individual”.

Rodski added it was unfair to comment on whether he thought the players had taken cocaine when they were unsure themselves.

Walsh received a two-match ban and A$5000 fine, which was based on the fact he was “charged with contravening a police direction and possessing a dangerous drug”.

Munster became emotional as he fronted the media and apologised to plenty of fans, sponsors, as well as the Panthers and South Sydney for taking the attention off them at the start of grand final week.

Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images Cameron Munster is attending an alcohol treatment facility this week.

“As you all know two videos emerged of me online last week, which raised some serious concerns,” Munster said. “I’ve been sanctioned for my actions and accept I should be sanctioned.

“As some of you may know, I’ve had a difficult relationship with alcohol in the past, I thought I had dealt with this issue, but clearly I still have some hurdles to overcome.

“Earlier this week I made the decision, after consulting the club doctor, to seek help with this battle. Starting tomorrow I’ll attend a treatment facility for the next four weeks. I know I’ve let a lot of people down and I’ll do what it takes to restore the faith in me. I want all kids out there to know my behaviour was not OK.”

The Sydney Morning Herald understands Smith is also weighing up seeking treatment for his own mental health.

Rodski said the penalties for his players were anything but soft.

“If you take a look at the totality of the sanctions and penalties handed down across the NRL and club they are significant and serious,” Rodski said.

“The difference between one game or two games, that to me is not the important point here. The club and NRL have imposed significant sanctions on the players and the penalties reflect the seriousness of the issue.”

Abdo said of the drugs sanctions: “I understand that players have endured a long season under strict protocols, however there is no excuse for the behaviour we have seen over the past week.

“The players have let themselves, their clubs and the rugby league community down. These sanctions are designed to include an element of rehabilitation and development as well as having consequences for the individual and team.”

Video footage of Munster and Smith partying in a Noosa hotel room surfaced just hours before last Monday’s Dally M awards.

There was talk of the players skipping the awards night, but the NRL informed Melbourne one of the players was in line to win a positional award, and it would have been a worse look if their name was read out and the stage left empty.

Storm chairman Matt Tripp wanted to handle the situation quickly like the Warriors did with Walsh.

“We never wanted this to fester, it’s against the Melbourne Storm’s wishes and we would have had this nipped in the bud 24 hours after we became aware of it,” Tripp told the Sydney Morning Herald last week.

“There is zero tolerance at the club, we strive to be better than most, and we need to fix that.”