Recap: Warriors vs North Queensland Cowboys - NRL

19:45, Apr 08 2022

Join us for live coverage as coach Nathan Brown’s side chase three straight NRL wins.

The Warriors celebrate Euan Aitken’s try before Shaun Johnson sealed it for them in extra time.
Glenn Hunt/Getty Images
The Warriors celebrate Euan Aitken’s try before Shaun Johnson sealed it for them in extra time.
Stuff