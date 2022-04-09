NRL investigating alleged homophobic slur in Warriors' golden-point win against Cowboys

Warriors chief executive Cameron George says the club will cooperate with the NRL after an investigation was launched into an alleged homophobic slur aimed at Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt.

The Warriors beat North Queensland 25-24 in Redcliffe on Friday night for their third win a row after Shaun Johnson’s drop goal in golden-point extra-time.

However, the result was soured by allegations of a homophobic slur that was picked up on broadcast microphones.

Albert Perez/Getty Images The Warriors beat the Cowboys in Redcliffe on Friday night (FILE PHOTO).

It's not yet clear who said the slur, but an investigation should determine if it was a Warriors player.

“From our club's perspective, we certainly don't condone any commentary of that nature,” George told Stuff on Saturday.

“Absolutely not.

“The club will work with the NRL to try and clear the matter up.”

Phil Walter/Getty Images Warriors chief executive Cameron George says the club will work with the NRL after the alleged homophobic slur (FILE PHOTO).

The incident occurred in the 60th minute after Warriors winger Marcelo Montoya had been penalised for high contact on Cowboys centre Peta Hiku.

Feldt was on the ground having also just been tackled by Montoya after the penalty was awarded.

As the Warriors questioned that decision, the slur was heard on the television broadcast, mentioning Feldt by name.

Brendon Thorne/Getty Images Mitchell Moses, pictured playing for New South Wales' under-20s in 2014, received a two-match ban for a homophobic slur.

A player can be charged with contrary conduct if the NRL can prove who said the slur.

A grade one contrary conduct charge carries a AU$1000 (NZ$1090) fine with an early plea if it's the first offence, while grade two and higher charges carry suspensions.

In 2014, Parramatta Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses was handed a two-match ban for using a homophobic slur towards Canberra Raiders lock Luke Bateman while playing in New South Wales’ under-20s side.

