Warriors player Marcelo Montoya suspended for four matches for homophobic slur

Marcelo Montoya has been suspended for four matches for using a homophobic slur.

Warriors player Marcelo Montoya has been suspended for four matches for uttering a homophobic slur against an opponent.

Montoya appeared before the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night on a contrary conduct charge to which he pleaded guilty after making the slur during last Friday night's 25-24 win over North Queensland in Brisbane.

Montoya made the comment, which was caught by an on-field microphone, to the Cowboys’ Kyle Feldt.

READ MORE:

* Warriors defend time it took to apologise for Marcelo Montoya's homophobic slur

* Warriors team-mates support Marcelo Montoya but say homophobic slurs must be stamped out of NRL

* Ian Roberts says NRL should have acted quicker over Warrior's homophobic comment

* 'Unacceptable': Warriors apologise for homophobic slur in win over Cowboys

* NRL investigating alleged homophobic slur in Warriors' golden-point win against Cowboys



He showed remorse in the hearing, saying the words he used were “completely unacceptable”.

Dan Peled/Photosport Montoya, seen here in action against the Broncos, says the words he used were “completely unacceptable”.

“I used the word to get under his skin or to just upset him. It wasn’t used to refer to his sexuality at all. I am not a homophobe and gays in the community are valued. That is my position. I take full responsibility for that and I am ready for whatever is to come next,’’ Montoya said via video link to the hearing in Sydney from the Warriors’ base in Redcliffe, Brisbane.

“In the heat of the moment on the footy field things are said,’’ Montoya told the hearing.

“There was no intention by me to offend anyone or Kyle.”

Montoya apologised for using the term.

“I acknowledge and accept that the comment I made on Friday night is completely unacceptable. If you know the person I am you would know this is completely out of character. I am fully remorseful for my actions.

“In saying all of this I would like to apologise to Kyle Feldt, to the NRL and to the gay community, and anyone else that I have offended, as I know and respect the work that the NRL has done to ensure inclusiveness and diversity within the NRL community.”

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Marcelo Montoya, playing for the Warriors against the Cowboys last year.

Montoya said he phoned Warriors coach Nathan Brown on Saturday and admitted to using the homophobic term before the Warriors released a statement on Sunday condemning Montoya's comments.

Warriors chief executive Cameron George appeared via video link from New Zealand where he described the Fijian international as a “true gentleman”.

He said Montoya had completed a 24-hour exercise bike ride in a hotel foyer before Christmas to raise awareness for mental health, helped with a clean-up exercise at a local junior rugby league club hit by the recent floods, and travelled to Brisbane every fortnight with teammate Wayne Egan to help with a homeless refuge.

Montoya's lawyer James McLeod drew attention to winger's clean record at the NRL judiciary and argued he should receive a three-game suspension with a one-week reduction given the winger came forward and gave an early guilty plea.

But NRL counsel Lachlan Gyles made the case that Montoya's comments were not in the spirit of a game which has historically been “inclusive and egalitarian in nature”.

Gyles argued that Montoya should receive six weeks but said there should be a discount of two weeks for his remorse, an early guilty plea and clean record.

“It's a derogatory term which can promote discrimination and hatred of gay men,” Gyles said.

“The use of that term is unacceptable in modern society and everyone connected with the game has the right to feel safe and protected.”

The judicial panel of Tony Puletua and Bob Lindner decided on a four-week ban.

Montoya will not return for the Warriors until their game against South Sydney on May 14.

George said after the hearing that the club accepted the penalty.

“We know how disappointed Marcelo is with himself. He’s devastated and we really feel for him and what he has been going through,” he said.

“As a club we don’t condone such behaviour in any circumstances and nor does Marcelo. He will learn from this and will use it to move forward from this episode and be the best person he can be. We’ll offer him all the support he needs.”

- with AAP, SMH