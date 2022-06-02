The power of commitment cards: How the Warriors can turn their season around

The Warriors coach said the report of the $700k golden handshake did cause some turbulence in his team but it isn't the reason for their slump.

OPINION: The Warriors, against the Newcastle Knights, were at their woeful worst. Here is what Nathan Brown needs to do to put pride back into the jersey and save Warriors tragics like me from broken heart syndrome.

Bob Ladouceur is a name few Warriors have likely ever heard of. But ESPN crowned him “the greatest prep high-school football coach of all time”. His story is so remarkable that it was the subject of a Hollywood movie, The Game Stands Tall.

Coach Lad led the De La Salle Spartans for three and a half decades. During that time, he amassed 20 perfect seasons and an unbelievable winning streak that lasted from 1992 to 2003. He went undefeated for an entire decade.

David Neilson/Photosport Nathan Brown needs to instil some fast belief and abehaviour change at the Warriors, writes Harry Mills.

In 34 seasons, he amassed 399 wins, 25 losses and 4 draws. That’s a 93.4 winning percentage. That compares with Nathan Brown’s miserable win rate with the Warriors of 27%.

In any competitive sport, becoming the best requires smarts and a willingness to sweat blood. But sustained success year after year calls for exceptional skills, especially when the team are 17-year-olds.

How do you get a squad of adolescent brains to commit to relentless excellence?

Consider how the typical coach inspires excellence?

Kellogg School of Management Professors Loran Nordgren and David Schonthal write: “She likely follows what is called the inspirational leader archetype. It’s a leader who is relentless in the pursuit of winning. A leader who demands high standards and uses a mix of tough talk and infectious enthusiasm to achieve it. We imagine the impassioned halftime speech that gets players to believe in themselves in a way they never did before ... The coach is the source of change. She injects passion and belief into her players.”

Coach Lad doesn’t fit the stereotype. His most successful motivational tools are 3 x 5 notecards. He calls them commitment cards. Here’s how the cards work.

1. Each week, Coach Lad pairs two players together (a new pair is formed each week).

2. Players write down a goal for the three phases of football:-

A conditioning goal. How will I get stronger?

A practice goal. What skill will I improve upon?

A game goal. What am I going to achieve during the game?

3. At the end of each week, players share their commitments and reflect on whether they have lived up to them. And if not, they ask themselves why not and how will they do better next week?

Success for the players comes not from being inspired by the coach but by being inspired by themselves.

The coach isn’t telling them how to improve. Coach Lad designed a weekly ritual that encouraged the players themselves to commit to excellence. “The most successful high school football coach in history was inspiring players by helping them to inspire themselves.”

Social psychologists call Lad’s influencing technique self-persuasion. Self–persuasion works its magic by helping people convince themselves. Scientific studies show self-persuasion is the gold standard of influencing techniques when you need fast belief and behaviour change.

Fast belief and behaviour change. Isn’t that what the Warriors need?