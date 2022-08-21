'Poor attitude': Stacey Jones slams Warriors after record NRL loss to Cowboys

Interim Warriors coach Stacey Jones has slammed the attitude of “eight or nine blokes” in his side’s record NRL defeat to the Cowboys.

Friday night’s 48-4 drubbing in Townsville was the club’s worst-ever defeat to North Queensland, and not only does it keep alive the chance of the Warriors capturing a first-ever wooden spoon, it also has them battling to steer clear of another unwanted club record.

Already in 2022 they have suffered the worst defeat in their history – the 70-10 shocker to the Melbourne Storm on Anzac Day – and now with two games remaining in their miserable campaign they could be looking at the most points they have ever conceded in a season.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images The Warriors are staring at the potential of more unwanted history in 2022.

With currently a competition-leading 627 to their name, the magic number is 67 if they are to avoid surpassing the 693 they leaked in 2004 under Daniel Anderson – who resigned mid-season – and Tony Kemp, when they finished 14th of 15 teams.

The only other time the Warriors have conceded more points than this year was the 662 in 2000 under Mark Graham, when they placed 13th of 14. However, that was in a 26-game season, rather than 24.

And with a daunting trip to Penrith to face the minor-premiership-clinching defending-champion Panthers this Friday night, there is the distinct possibility the Warriors could be having to stoutly defend for their record books in their final game of the season – against the lowly Gold Coast Titans at Mt Smart Stadium the following Saturday evening.

It’s not like the Warriors were alone in coughing up plenty of points in round 23, mind you, with their defeat not even as big as the Brisbane Broncos’ 60-12 hammering by the Melbourne Storm, and the Wests Tigers’ 72-6 annihilation by the Sydney Roosters.

The Kiwi club will be safe from the spoon if the Tigers can’t win both their remaining games at home against the St George Illawarra Dragons and Canberra Raiders (and overturn their 22-point inferior points differential).

But while some consolation that would be, Jones is just imploring his players to desperately put some pride back in the jersey over this final fortnight.

Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images Interim Warriors coach Stacey Jones is pleading for his players to put some pride in the jersey of the final fortnight.

He had already asked for such after the 48-10 defeat to the Rabbitohs two rounds prior, then looked to have got it in his side’s 42-18 win over the Bulldogs in Auckland, but as captain Tohu Harris noted after their latest loss, there does appear to be two completely different Warriors sides – the one at home and the one away.

“This is the NRL, you’ve got to be good on the road, and we’re not,” Jones lamented after the Cowboys capitulation.

“We just didn’t have enough players that wanted to play for the jersey. Attitude’s been a big word that we’ve used the last couple of weeks, and when things were tough, poor attitude came into the game.

“We probably had eight or nine blokes on the field that had a poor attitude, and it showed what can happen. You get some blokes that have a dig, but you need 13 blokes on the field to work together.

“We fought our way back into the game when we were 12-0 down to score a try, and then we give up an error, and then we let them in with a couple of soft tries. And too often it’s happened this year.

“The players are embarrassed, and we’ve got to fight our way out of this.”

Sitting alongside Jones at the post-match press conference, Harris was putting his own hand up to take some of the blame.

“It probably takes less than the eight or nine players that Stace mentioned, it’s just one or two people in a particular set, and then we’re chasing our tails for the next few sets,” he noted.

“And it wasn’t the same people every set, there was a number of us, myself included, that just performed poorly.”

Warriors’ most points conceded in a season

693 – 2004 (24 games)

662 – 2000 (26 games)

627 – 2022 (22 games of 24)

624 – 2021 (24 games)

629 – 2001 (24 games)

609 – 2012 (24 games)

601 – 2016 (24 games)