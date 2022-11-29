Warriors confirm exclusive Auckland-Wellington flight for 2023 season-opener

A Warriors fan shows his support during the round four NRL match between the Warriors and Tigers in Wellington in 2014.

The Warriors have teamed up with Air New Zealand in a bid to offer fans affordable fares to their round-one match in Wellington next year.

Up to 150 seats will be available on the Auckland-Wellington flight, reserved exclusively for supporters keen to watch their side tackle the Newcastle Knights at Sky Stadium on March 3.

Punters will pay $519 for return flights, leaving on match day (Friday) and returning the following day. Accommodation and tickets to the match are also included in the price.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have a New Zealand Warriors themed flight for our trip to Wellington,” Warriors Chief executive Cameron George said in a statement.

“The whole occasion is tremendously significant for everyone concerned as we launch what is a new era marking our first season based at home since 2019.”

The surging price of airfares has been in the spotlight recently as high demand and staff shortages mixes with inflation and the cost of fuel.

Andrew Cornaga/Photosport New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George.

"Even domestic flights from Wellington to Auckland now is about over $300 return all the time, and generally it used to be less than $150,” a traveller recently told Stuff.

"You're almost paying 200% more than what you generally would pay. I understand that the cost of things have gone up, but not by 200%."

Tickets on the exclusive flight went on sale for members at 10am on Wednesday, before general sales open on December 1.