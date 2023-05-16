Luke Brooks envisages Benji-like combination with Shaun Johnson at Wests Tigers

Shaun Johnson of the Warriors is being eyed by other NRL clubs for when he comes off contract next season.

Luke Brooks believes he could form a Benji Marshall-like combination with Shaun Johnson if Wests Tigers can lure the revitalised former golden boot winner back across the ditch.

While Brooks' own future at the club remains uncertain beyond the 2023 NRL season, the Tigers are making no secret of their interest in enticing Johnson back from New Zealand and the Warriors.

The 2014 world player of the year and former Kiwi test captain has reignited his career in a second coming at the Warriors.

Even milestone man Brooks has been impressed with how 32-year-old Johnson has wound back the clock following a somewhat underwhelming three-season stint at Cronulla.

"He's a great player and he's in good form this season," Brooks said ahead of his 200th NRL game on Saturday against North Queensland.

While many think Brooks may need a fresh start elsewhere after his contract ends this season, the 28-year-old on Tuesday said finishing his career as a one-club man was his preferred option.

And he can easily envisage striking up a successful halves partnership with Johnson.

"He sort of plays the way Benji played and I feel like me and Benji had a pretty good combo," Brooks said.

"There's always going to be talk around this club but I'm obviously not too worried about that. I'm just focused on footy.

"A lot of people have opinions on it. I don't know, I guess I'd find out if I did change but for now I'm just worrying about playing footy for the Tigers and that's all I can do."

Brooks conceded he needed to start thinking about his future "soon" but wasn't overly concerned about the Tigers potentially deciding to move him on.

"We'll have to worry about it when it comes," he said.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images Luke Brooks of the Wests Tigers, right, fancies teaming up with Shaun Johnson next season.

"It would be nice to finish out my career here. It would mean lot. Obviously it doesn't happen too often but anything could happen in this day and age with footy but I'll see how I go.

"But if that doesn't work out, then so be it."

Ideally, Brooks would finish not only as a one-club player but also in the elite 300-game club.

"It would be pretty cool to play 300 games. There's not many who have been able to do that," he said.

Even if that meant reluctantly being feted like he will be at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday.

"I don't really like being in the limelight and I'd rather just lay low, but I guess when these milestones come up, you've got to celebrate them," Brooks said.

"But I reckon when I retire it's something I'll look back on and be proud of."