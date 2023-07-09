Photographer bowled over by Dallin Watene-Zelezniak as Warriors hammer Eels

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak took out a photographer while dotting down in the Warriors' romp over the Eels in Sydney.

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak’s flying finishes have caused a lot of damage to opposing NRL teams this season.

On Saturday night in Sydney, he inflicted some punishment on a photographer, who got a real close-up of the Warriors winger scoring a try in his side’s 46-10 hammering of the Parramatta Eels.

Watene-Zelezniak produced one of his trademark diving leaps to dot down in the corner during the second half and as a result bundled over the photographer, who emerged unscathed as the winger helped him to his feet amid the try celebrations from the visiting team.

Screenshot A photographer got a close-up view when bowled over by Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak during their thumping of the Parramatta Eels.

The photographer was rewarded for his positioning and commitment with an apparent black eye and some excellent shots of Watene-Zelezniak, with mullet in full flow, diving in to score.

After being soundly beaten at home in their previous NRL outing, the Warriors destroyed an understrength home side, scoring nine tries to two to keep their promising season heading towards the playoffs.